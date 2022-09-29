Representatives must be trustworthy
We should consider electing our representatives like we hire our babysitters and car mechanics. We need to feel confident that they are trained. We need to trust them to do the job we are paying them to do.
Would you hire a mechanic that people said stole items from cars? Would you hire a babysitter that your friend fired because she invited her boyfriend over without permission? Maybe these are just accusations. Maybe it was a long time ago. Maybe there weren’t any criminal charges pressed. But why chance it? Especially when you have a choice between a babysitter with good references or a car mechanic that does a good job and is reasonably priced.
The people of western Wisconsin have a decision to make in November. There are two politicians on the ballot with a sketchy past (and present). Multiple people accused Dave Estenson of misconduct when he worked for the Osseo Police Department. The Department of Justice investigated. He wasn’t charged with a crime. But think of how many police officers you know that never had been investigated by the DOJ for misconduct; it should be most.
Derrick Van Orden is still serving probation for bringing a loaded gun through security at an airport. He paid the $300 fine and was put on probation until December 27, 2022. He even had to take a gun safety course. You would think they taught that in SEAL training. What if he violates his probation prior or just after the election?
I’m not going to mention what party they belong to. That shouldn’t matter. We should vote for the best candidate who we can trust will uphold the law.
Sara Thielen
Eau Claire
Restoration advised for neighborhood
The article on Sept. 22 on the Redevelopment Authority’s plans for the North River Fronts Neighborhood was disturbing. As council member Emily Berge pointed out, there is an acute need in the community for low- and middle-income housing. Much of the housing of this sort that does exist is in North River Fronts.
Eau Claire’s model of relying heavily on tax incremental financing for redevelopment necessitates construction of higher assessed properties with, correspondingly, higher rents. One of the consequences of this practice can be seen at 206 Graham Avenue, which until a few years ago was the site of a large, older, but viable, apartment building with moderate rents.
There are a variety of housing programs that the city should make more of an effort to get developers to use that can assist them in building housing that is needed in the community. Federal and state tax credits for designated historic structures (especially generous in Wisconsin), for example, have not been used in Eau Claire, except for at the Biscuit Factory.
North River Fronts is an older neighborhood with a mix of commercial and residential buildings presently in uneven condition. It does include, however, two houses individually listed on the local and national registers of historic places. Eau Claire has a poor record, frankly, of preserving such structures, and now is an opportunity to change that pattern. Restoration rather than destruction is the best course for North River Fronts.
Robert Gough
Eau Claire
Proliferation of referendums ill-advised
There will be 81 school district referenda during the November general election (according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction), which equates to nearly 60 school districts across the state.
The Eau Claire school district is a prime example of piling debt upon more debt. The taxpayers in the district are still paying millions of dollars from the past 2016 referendum. These school district boards across the state have many legitimate reasons, and the common theme is they don’t get enough support from the state.
Are our elected officials across this state aware of this situation? Of course they are. Not long ago they had a Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding. One of the recommendations from the final report was two-thirds funding of education by the state. Did it happen? No. For years I have communicated with my elected officials that the referendum, itself, is unfair. While all eligible voters in a school district can vote on a referendum, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab. You would think with inflation at a 40-year high and the costs of everything rising there would be some discretion.
My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, are feeling the crunch and our demographic gets larger every year. My only conclusion is that there is a decay of the moral and ethical compasses of the people we send to Madison. It’s more about partisan political combat than serving the constituents back home.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
A chance to turn our country around
In closing remarks during the final presidential debate in 1980, Ronald Reagan famously asked the American people: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” If a similar question was asked today — Are you better off now than you were two years ago? — what would be your answer?
I don’t know about you, but I am hard pressed to find a single economic or societal measure that tells me that I am better off now. In 2020 voters foolishly delivered total control of the executive and legislative branches of federal government to some mush-minded MAWA (Make America Weak Again) Democrats and we’ve been reeling ever since.
Recent polling offers a pretty clear picture of what “we the people” think as we rapidly approach the midterm elections. When asked about the direction our nation has taken, an AP-NORC survey found that 85% of U.S. adults think we’re headed in the “wrong” direction, 14% said the “right” direction and the other 1% were apparently too stoned to understand the question.
There’s an old adage attributed to Albert Einstein that says, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” Let’s not do that. If we want our beloved nation headed back in the right direction, we’ll need a new cast of characters in Washington — at least enough in the legislative branch to constrain President Joe Biden and the ultra-lefties that have puppetized him until a truly competent individual can be placed in the White House.
Nov. 8 is our first chance to begin turning this country around. If you are part of the 85%, don’t you dare miss this opportunity to have your voice heard.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire