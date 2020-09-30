Many migrants report perilous conditions
Last September, I spent two weeks in El Paso, Texas, volunteering at a refugee shelter for migrants who had fled their homes in Mexico and Central America and made the dangerous journey to the U.S. border to request asylum. They were seeking safety, protection and freedom — just like my immigrant ancestors of the 1850s who crossed the Atlantic and stood on Elllis Island with “the tired and poor and huddled masses yearning to be free.”
While serving refugees at the shelter who were awaiting travel to their family or sponsor homes in the U.S., I learned that their decision to leave their country was literally to save their lives. Through translators, I heard their stories of starvation due to drought, poverty and unemployment; violence, death-threats, kidnapping and seizure of farms by gangs and drug cartels, corrupt government and police systems. I saw the injuries inflicted by car hijackers while a family waited in Juarez, Mexico, to cross the border.
But trauma did not end at the border. While in custody of the U.S. government, many refugees suffered additional trauma. ICE separated and deported family members, sometimes without known reason. Some became sick because of inadequate health care, crowded enclosures, lack of sleeping space, and limited access to bathrooms and hygiene stations.
Today, Americans hoist the banner of family values. But it seems many in the U.S. are determined to deny families seeking asylum the very refuge and freedom that our ancestors were given. We need to take a sober and honest look at how we are failing the families that stand at our borders today. Are we creating a government that lifts all for the sake of family values, for human values and human rights?
Mary Ellen West
Stockholm
Health care concerns abound in America
For 40 years, I was a bedside nurse and I need to speak out about the perilous future of our health care system.
Even though the president has repeatedly said he will protect Medicare, his budget proposes big cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. This would be a blow to both relatively healthy seniors relying on Medicare to help cover their bills at the clinic or hospital, and less fortunate ones depending on Medicaid to pay their bills at the nursing home.
He has also brought a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act without having anything to replace it. With a new appointment to the Supreme Court and this court case coming up shortly after the election, the odds of a ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act have significantly increased. This would be especially devastating to those who would lose their health insurance including coverage for preexisting conditions. Lives would be ruined and lost. Many families would be financially destroyed.
If this leads you to believe the president does not care about the health and safety of the American people, that would be correct, as also evidenced by his lack of concern and lack of national action against COVID-19. Over 200,000 Americans have now been killed.
The clear message from the president, most Republican members of Congress, and the Trump mega-donors who support him is that Americans, and especially seniors, are dispensable and disposable.
Diane Stannard
Hudson