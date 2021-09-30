Historical examples of prejudice abound
Prejudice is by definition preconceived opinions not based on reason or actual experience.
Why did Native Americans who owned their lands experience genocide perpetrated by white immigrants and settlers? Prejudice. Why did slavery/human bondage of people of color exist in the colonies and the Southern states for 400 years followed by Jim Crow laws against Black Americans? Prejudice. Why were women denied the right to vote for 125 years after this nation’s founding? Prejudice. Why is such a large percentage of Americans opposed to migration and immigration when our birth rate is significantly below replacement rate and the only way to sustain our workforce is to bring immigrants into our country? Prejudice.
And currently the U.S. may be facing its most significant prejudice ever: prejudice against democracy Itself. Our democracy is based on the historically trusted procedure of the electorate casting votes for whom they wish to have represent them in government. We the people by our votes select by majority (the exception is president of the United States because of the Electoral College) in a closely monitored and secure process who wins. This process with rare exceptions has been trusted because it works.
Now there are those who did not win the the office they were seeking who chant the mantra of elections being rigged and stolen. Their language speaks of insurrection by attempting to overthrow the time-tested procedures that have allowed our evolving democracy to survive.
Some speak of control of government through voter oppression rather than voter opportunity and even by bullets rather than ballots to “take back our country.” They attempt with some success to create rules where voter choice can be invalidated by gatekeepers at various levels of government.
There is a clear and present danger to our democracy.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Ill-advised Dems seek too much power
Honorable Sen. Tammy Baldwin:
As a concerned citizen of Wisconsin, I watch politics every day.
I find it very depressing to watch Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pressing their people to enact law that will give the power to control elections forever. They must be empowered by the success they had with the corrupt 2020 election.
I certainly hope that you have America and the Constitution in mind when you cast your votes. My wife and I encourage you to support laws that are constitutional, moral, good for the people and good for our nation. We do not need socialism, CRT, woke, anti-Christian values, BLM, antifa and Marxism in our country, especially in our government.
Vote to help our divided nation and do not support Pelosi’s dream to bring eternal power to the Democratic Party.
Help bring God back into our nation.
Jerome and Jeanette Wolcott
Altoona
Build Back Better Act warrants support
Congress needs to pass the Build Back Better Act and put it on President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature as soon as possible.
The Build Back Better Act will help lift the burden on the middle class and all our families. We can and will build back better with upgraded and modernized public school buildings, universal paid family leave, lower child care costs for all families and more affordable prescription medications for everyone.
The Build Back Better Act will make pre-K free for all 3- and 4-year olds, make sure hungry kids have better access to free school meals, make college affordable and ease the crushing weight of student debt by increasing loan forgiveness for the nurses and teachers serving our communities.
It’s time that those who can afford to do so pay their fair share by increasing the corporate tax rate and closing Donald Trump’s tax loopholes. We can help middle class families and increase the money for local services by scrapping the state and local tax cap and enhancing the Child Tax Credit.
It is time to invest in America. This bill will only be as strong as we demand. We know what works and we know how to pay for it. The time is now for Congress to invest in families, children and communities and pass the Build Back Better Act.
Justin Nicholes
Menomonie
Measure would help work with bacteria
Bacteria are not just disease-causing foes. Bacteria have important roles maintaining a sustainable environment and can help reduce global carbon emissions.
For over 100 years aerobic bacteria have treated wastewater, primarily with a process termed “activated sludge.” They clean up toilet flushings and chemical wastes for fish and people drinking the water downstream. Wastewater treatment works well, but uses about 5% of U.S. electricity, and produces more than 7.6 million tons per day of waste organic solids (1999 EPA estimate). Bacteria are resourceful, though, and researchers have discovered bacteria capable of treating wastes using less electricity. Also, ideas like recycling treated wastewater for drinking water are being developed.
Anaerobic bacteria are essential in nature for degrading dying organic matter and produce methane gas. They also can degrade organic solids from wastewater treatment, landfilled wastes and animal manure. With investment, methane can be captured, treated and burned to generate electricity and heat. The potential energy production is much greater than energy required for treatment.
Fossil fuels used to produce industrial chemicals and for transportation are significant contributors to emissions, currently estimated at 14% and 29%, respectively, of world emissions (EPA data). Bacterial processes are being developed to make industrial chemicals from wastes and biofuels.
Plastics production and pollution problems are increasing. Fossil fuels used to produce plastics are projected to account for approximately 15% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. UW-Madison is researching bacterial processes to create biodegradable plastics, simultaneously reducing emissions and alleviating water pollution.
Bacterial process development requires investment. Legislation to impose a carbon fee and provide a dividend to ratepayers would incentivize investment and is being considered by Congress. This would not only benefit development of solar and wind energy, but talented bacteria ready to help.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire