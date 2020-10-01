Verify messages sent out on social media
The Nov. 3 election is much more than a choice between red elephant and blue donkey candidates. When it’s all over, will you be able to say your vote was based on facts?
Social media — Facebook, Twitter, etc. — are not factual, they’re merely entertainment platforms. Some of our national radio and television outlets have forgotten journalistic integrity, resorting to sensationalism and crude exaggeration akin to propaganda. Oh, for the days of Walter Cronkite, and Huntley and Brinkley evening broadcasts ...
So where are the facts? One reliable source is FactCheck.org — a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center for unbiased, nonpartisan reporting in the form of fact-checking. FactCheck.org is a free website, debunking the misstatements, falsehoods and twisting of truths uttered to the public regardless of the speakers’ political, religious or cultural standings.
You do extensive background checks when you buy a house, lend money, hire a new babysitter or search for a CEO/CFO because you want the facts. You realize these decisions will impact you, your family, your business/customers and your fellow citizens for the unknown future. This year’s vote is an even more important decision, one that must be founded in fact.
When your children or employees lie to you, do you reward them? No. For your sake and all our sake, don’t reward the liars and story tellers by blindly believing everything you hear or read on entertainment platforms and jaded news channels. When something gives you pause, search for the truth. FactCheck.org is a great starting point.
Kari Kilday
Eau Claire
Legislators must focus on constituencies
In the Sept. 20 edition of the Cornell Courier Sentinel, the editors called for a change of leadership in the Wisconsin Legislature and the state Senate in particular. In order to accomplish anything in Madison we need to replace the leadership in both the Senate and Assembly. Robin Vos in the Assembly and Scott Fitzgerald in the Senate are both obstructionists; if it’s not proposed by them it’s not happening.
In this area we are represented by an all Republican group. They vote as a block and do what they are told as does our state senator, Kathy Bernier. My current representative is Jessie James; I have no idea what he stands for other than that he votes the party line 100% of the time. In the last few weeks I’ve been talking to some of the local government members from this area; none of them has heard anything from him in two years.
When you always vote the party line you don’t need to talk to those you represent, you only need to listen to your leader and pull whatever lever he tells you to pull. I feel like I don’t have anyone actually representing me. However, he does represent the special interests and wealthy donors from anywhere by constantly voting as he is told to vote.
A few weeks ago a group of us met with Emily Berge, who is running against James for his Assembly seat. She is very experienced in local government, willing to listen and independent. Contrary to what may be said of her she is very supportive of law enforcement. I was impressed with her willingness to listen to the concerns of the rural residents and by her knowledge of the relationships between the local, county and state agencies. She has my vote.
Mike Burke
Cadott
Police critical to maintain law and order
In response to your article, “’Divest in police, invest in us,’” published in the Leader-Telegram on Sept. 25:
You cannot have a civilized society without a police force to maintain law and order and assist people in emergency situations. Otherwise you have anarchy ruled by the mob. (Appropriate that this group should be named votemob.org).
Do the parents of these students really want their kids living on a police-free campus?
With the advent of at-home learning during this pandemic, parents are starting to wake up to the fact that their children are being indoctrinated to the socialist agenda and taught to hate our capitalist society from an early age.
I believe we should defund state colleges with a political agenda to stop the indoctrination of our youth to the anarchical movement destroying our country. The money saved could be redirected to assist non-political colleges, where students are taught career courses only and learn to be successful, productive citizens of this wonderful (although admittedly imperfect) country.
Paula Vogler
Eau Claire
Gerrymandering needs to be corrected
Recently, I took a look at some of Wisconsin’s Assembly district maps, the way they were drawn by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2011. I was shocked. Some districts’ boundaries are all squiggly lines with deep indents and long extensions that make no sense, other than to concentrate a particular set of voters, who are likely to vote consistently and strongly in the same way. It doesn’t matter at all how many voters actually live in those districts.
For example, look at the races in 2018 for the Wisconsin Assembly. Of all votes cast in Wisconsin for Assembly candidates in 2018, Democratic candidates received 53%. This wouldn’t have to result in a precisely equal percentage of seats in the Assembly, but it would be reasonable and fair to expect Democrats would have taken a percentage of seats within five points either way. Instead, Democratic candidates won only 36% of Assembly seats.
This is called gerrymandering, and it waters down the value of your vote. If your preferred candidate was going to win the most votes in your district, no matter what, what difference would your vote make? Similarly, if you prefer a Democrat and live in a district that has skewed overwhelmingly Republican since 2011, would your vote have a chance at making an impact? Remember, this impacts you as a Republican-leaning voter in a predominantly Democratic-leaning district, too. This is not fair to any voter.
This year, please do your part for fairness in Wisconsin politics. Please find out your Assembly candidates’ positions regarding fair maps legislation that has already been proposed. Find out what they have to say about Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed nonpartisan redistricting commission. Vote for a fair, impartial redistricting process, as if your vote depends on it. It does.
Michelle Maslowski
Ettrick