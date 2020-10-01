Let’s shine a light on domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One in three women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. This is an alarming statistic.
Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behaviors used to hurt, intimidate, frighten and ultimately control an intimate partner. This may include physical, sexual and emotional abuse.
Domestic violence is like no other crime. It is violence from someone you know. Often there are no witnesses. And a victim’s scars may be visible or silent.
Leaving an abusive relationship is exceptionally challenging, as the victim needs to find the support to escape safely. And being able to leave or survive doesn’t mean it was ever OK.
Please consider these questions. Has he ever: put you down, called you a name, destroyed your property, threw an object at you, held you down to restrain you, threatened to leave or commit suicide, made you feel guilty about your children or blamed you for his behaviors?
If your answer to any of these questions is “yes,” then stop wondering if he’ll ever be violent. He already has been.
We need to shine a flashlight into the darkest corners of this issue. Take a stand. Be a voice.
Melody Rutschow
Fall Creek
Ellenson warrants our vote in Assembly
Whether you are voting by absentee ballot or stepping into the voting booth on Nov. 3, you really need to think about the candidate for whom you are voting. I am writing about the candidates for our 75th Assembly District for the state of Wisconsin. The main issue here is the character of the man you want to have represent us in Madison.
We already have a very bigoted president. We don’t need a similar type person representing us in the state Assembly.
Dave Armstrong has shown that he is sympathetic to the white supremacy cause with his association with the KKK. He has also posted a number of quotes and ideas suggested by QAnon. He admits these way-out there theories are not provable but he believes at least some of it.
We have to have a representative who is not bigoted nor sympathetic to causes of only a few of the people of the state. We need a person who is not a far right winger. We can’t expect just laws and rules from someone like that.
So, when you vote, do what is good and right for this district. Vote for a person with both feet firmly on the ground and his mind not off in la la land.
As our representative for the 75th Assembly District, vote for John Ellenson.
Dale Crisler
Rice Lake
We need to consider all sides on issues
As I watch politics on TV become more and more blindly partisan, I encourage everyone to take the time to at least listen to both sides on the issues.
Unfortunately, that will not be possible if one only listens to the major networks — i.e., NBC, CBS or ABC — or reads only Associated Press articles in the newspaper. They have all hitched their wagons to a pro-left, anti-Trump message agenda to the exclusion of fair, unbiased reporting. They have resented his calling out their “reporting” as “fake news,” but it is certainly selective, slanted and presents only the left’s agenda and point of view.
It’s sad to watch how news reporting has become an asset of only one political side in our country.
I’m not trying to change anyone’s party affiliation, but I do encourage everyone to at least get a more rounded view of what is going on in the country. To do that, one only needs to also watch Fox News or some other conservative cable network.
While Fox is admittedly a conservative station, at least it gives the other side’s position and almost always includes liberal guests and commentary on its shows. If you are only watching network news, give it a try and listen to all sides of the issues.
Jim Newman
Chippewa Falls
It is difficult to respect our president
I cannot believe President Donald Trump. All the stupid things he is doing are not going to get him votes.
Removing the MIA/POW flag from the top of the White House is just wrong. Moving it to a more accessible location for the public to visit is insane. How many people can even afford to visit the White House?
I come from a military family and I’m proud of it. If my dad were alive today, he’d never vote for someone like Trump. Does Trump even know the meaning of respect?
My dad taught me to respect the president, but that’s becoming harder and harder. Like I’ve said before, doesn’t he have bigger problems to worry about?
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire
Failure to compromise has doomed unborn
In America, bipartisanship can be defined as a system or condition in which two main opposing political parties find common ground through compromise. In today’s climate, it’s rarer than Sasquatch.
Take abortion, where the Democrats and Republicans have staked out their positions based on their voter bases; Republicans principally against abortions because of religious and/or moral reasons; Democrats locked in the argument that it’s a woman’s choice. Neither will move from their positions because they are maintaining their voting bases.
Who loses? The unborn babies. If those babies were capable of making choices, perhaps the unborn would speak out with the following:
“If my mommy doesn’t want me, there is a bipartisan answer that will give me life. Pass a law making abortions illegal with, perhaps, some very limited exceptions.
“Such a law would create hardships on our potential birth mothers, and wouldn’t gain acceptance from the good Americans who believe the issue should be left in the hands of our potential birth mothers. So, part of the law would have to include total financial aid for our mothers through the term of pregnancy, including time for a sped-up adoption process. And, just maybe, some of our birth mothers would decide to keep us after seeing the happiness we would bring them. If not, then at least by giving birth they wouldn’t have to deal with the guilt of not giving us a chance for life.
“If I could I’d tell the politicians from the opposing political parties that it would be a win-win, without either party claiming a victory for themselves and jointly claiming victory for the unborn.
“There would be growing pains to create a fluid system, but financing wouldn’t be one of them. A “Life Matters Law” could financed through a donations commitment program.
Jack Zais
Eau Claire
Feeling of helplessness must be overcome
Amid the desperate attempts to restrict and discourage voter turnout we are being subjected to this election, someone drew my attention to an article in Wikipedia, “Voter Turnout in the United States Presidential Elections.”
It reminds some, and will reveal to others, that what is touted as “democracy” established by the U.S. Constitution was in fact institutionalized oligarchy, often glossed over with the euphemism “representative republic.” Over time a larger and larger fraction of the original “out” groups have been grudgingly let in institutionally, in the face of continuing efforts, both institutional and otherwise, to keep them out. Along the way, many members of the electorate have fallen victim to learned helplessness, manifested as apathy.
Now far be it from me to come down hard on apathy. Apathetes never take the trouble to initiate atrocities, and I deplore the fashion of placing the blame on them for the appalling acts we are led to commit by zealots. It does seem to me, though, that things go better when people with stakes in decisions feel empowered to participate in them, and go ahead and exercise that power. In this election the stakes are so much higher than usual that it is well worth the effort for all of us to unlearn our helplessness and cast our ballots.
August Rubrecht
Mondovi