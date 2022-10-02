Tribute lauded
What a beautiful sight I witnessed as I drove into Eau Claire on Sept. 20.
May God bless all those who planned and took part in the tribute to Sheriff Ron Cramer. May he rest in peace.
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall
Brady a ‘hothead’
The GOAT isn’t a GOAT in my eyes.
If Tom Brady wants to play ball, he needs to get some counseling if you ask me. If Brady wants to fight somewhere in the Big Easy, I’m sure they have areas where you don’t go at night.
Roger Goodell should suspend Brady, Mike Evans and everyone that was involved in that fight. Brady, you are no professional at all. What are you teaching kids that look up to you? The game should have ended when it was tied 3-3.
Tampa Bay, the Glazers and Brady need to part ways. Tom, kids look up to you but you need to retire from the game. If I was a ref, it would have ended there and no one would have won at all.
People came to see a game, not a 45-year-old person who should’ve walked away from the game at the beginning of the year. Brady, you need to retire from the game; you’re too much of a hothead.
Evans and Brady shouldn’t play the rest of the season at all.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Benefit woes
I am a retired federal employee raising awareness about the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a lower monthly Social Security benefit, causing undue financial distress.
In Wisconsin there are many retired local, state and federal employees that have their benefits reduced. Why should one be penalized for working hard? Under normal Social Security rules, if one earned income for 40 quarters and reached age 62, 65 or your minimum retirement age, you are eligible for your earned SSA benefit. Not true for individuals that worked in the private or other sectors 10-plus years prior to or after they were a public employee. Private sector employees can draw their corporate pension with no penalty to their Social Security if they have 40 quarters of earnings.
Spouses are feeling the burden of the Government Pension Offset, a similar penalty, which prevents them from collecting the SSA benefits their spouses earned from private-sector jobs due to their public service. The GPO affects 723,970 beneficiaries.
I am inviting other retirees affected by the WEP and GPO to join me in calling on Congress to repeal these unfair provisions. Furthermore, I am writing to urge lawmakers to support H.R.82/S.1302.
As a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, these views are personal but NARFE is working to undue this injustice. If you are a federal employee, active or retired, join us at narfe.org. A local contact is Peggy Johnson (chipval@wwt.net).
Malcolm Paine
Cameron