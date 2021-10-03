Former council member will be missed
I was saddened to read of the passing of Mr. Ed Young. He sat next to my mother, Betty Sonderegger, on the Eau Claire City Council. They both championed the cause of the city bike trail and swimming pool for Eau Claire.
The citizens of Eau Claire today are the beneficiaries of their true visionary efforts. He was quoted in the local paper upon my mother’s passing about their time on the city council: “She was a shining light.” I imagine she would say the same about you.
R.I.P. You made a difference with your time on this Earth. Eau Claire is a better place because of your efforts.
Thomas Sonderegger
Tampa, Fla.
Medicare Advantage big help to seniors
For senior citizens like me our health coverage is a big deal. Not only because most of us live on fixed incomes, but because it’s important for us to stay on top of our health to avoid issues that can harm our lifestyles in retirement.
That’s why more than half a million Wisconsin seniors have chosen a Medicare Advantage plan to be their health partner. Advantage plans not only offer the same coverage as original Medicare, but they also have the added benefits of annual out-of-pocket maximums, dental and eye coverage, prescription drug coverage and free preventative care like exercise class memberships and virtual and home visits.
Thankfully Medicare Advantage has not only experienced overwhelming support among seniors, it’s historically been a program supported by Democrats and Republicans alike. That’s why I hope that as members of Congress — including Congressman Ron Kind — discuss the infrastructure bill and how to pay for it, they will stand up for Medicare Advantage and work to strengthen and protect it, not cut the care that so many Wisconsinites rely on.
Tara Balts
Altoona
Taxpayers’ money can be better spent
I worked at election polls for years in Greendale, Wisconsin, and later was an election observer for the League of Women Voters here in Eau Claire.
I know firsthand how very carefully our Wisconsin elections were and are conducted. I am opposed to the sham “investigations” that a few political hacks within the Wisconsin Legislature are supporting.
These attacks on our official election results, all as part of an effort to keep the lies about the 2020 election alive, undermine our power at the polls and are a waste (more than $680,000) of taxpayer money. Our taxpayer money should go into building a strong Wisconsin and protecting our freedom to vote.
Ann Grewe
Eau Claire