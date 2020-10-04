Audit an unneeded expense for county
The motion proposed by several Eau Claire County Board supervisors requesting up to $100,000 to fund an investigation by the county sheriff of the Department of Human Services is both inappropriate and a waste of taxpayers’ money.
In regard to the motion seeking funding for a forensic audit: The city of Eau Claire Police Department has jurisdiction over the criminal investigation into Zer Smith’s misappropriation of county funds. An investigation by the sheriff’s office would be needlessly duplicative and a waste of county taxpayers’ money.
In regard to the proposed program audit of the Department of Human Services: If any Eau Claire County unit is falling short of reaching its performance goals, that is not a criminal matter. Since program audits do not investigate criminal activity, they should not be conducted by sheriff’s office staff.
In regard to the sheriff’s fact-finding activity, begun in May: This “fact-finding” inquiry was apparently initiated by a few county supervisors outside of an official Eau Claire County Board meeting. If the public is expected to fund board priorities with its taxpayer revenue, the public deserves to know about and be able to comment on any activity that expends taxpayer revenue. County business should be conducted only during public County Board meetings.
I urge you to contact your supervisor before Tuesday’s Eau Claire County Board meeting and request that they refrain from wasting taxpayer revenue by rejecting the motion for an extraneous forensic audit or an extraneous and inappropriate DHS program audit performed by the Eau Claire County sheriff.
Ruth Cronje
Eau Claire
It’s time to start uniting all Americans
We are learning new truths about President Donald Trump. Tax records show a failing businessperson with worrisome foreign debt. He faces dozens of court cases and lawsuits and has been impeached, yet he calls himself “the law and order” candidate.
He and Trump Party legislators are assuming with a new Supreme Court member the Affordable Care Act will be repealed — yet they have no plan for its replacement for the millions in need, especially during a pandemic.
His supporters say, “We don’t want to be socialist.” One must wonder what they mean by that. Do they want to eliminate Medicaid and Medicare, and Social Security, and police and fire protection, and road repair, snow plowing, disaster relief, and social safety networks, public schools, bridge repairs, monitoring our food and water sources, etc. Would they prefer we all pay a “fee” for what “we” as a government by and for the people provide now?
They also state they would “lose their rights” if he’s not reelected. Are they speaking of rights we have lost because of Republicans and Trump such as voting rights, women’s rights, the right to unionize and workers’ rights, affordable health care for all citizens, the right to choose our representative rather than allowing legislators to choose their voters through gerrymandering, critical thinking as conspiracy theories and lies used to manipulate people, the respect we had from our allies, our trust in our institutions, and even the “right” to wear protective face coverings for the common good without being attacked.
It is scary to think anyone would want to continue the nightmare. We need to begin the healing process and do all we can to bring people together — friends and family. Trump watching hours of the FOX network and tweeting cyberbully messages will not make that happen.
Steve Anderson
Eau Claire