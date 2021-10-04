A letter to President Joe Biden, Gov. Tony Evers, our employers, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the media:
Quit acting like a bunch of bad parents to the unvaccinated.
First you tried to scare everyone. When that didn’t work, you tried to bribe them with money, scholarships and some states offered free marijuana. When that didn’t work, it turned to threats: can’t go out to eat, can’t spend your money on a Broadway show, can’t travel, lose your job. You have become bullies and tried to turn everyone against the unvaccinated by blaming them when the hospitals are filled with the vaccinated. This is ridiculous.
The unvaccinated aren’t stupid. They have studied the actual statistics. They have read about the monoclonal antibodies that are saving lives and eliminating the need to be admitted to the hospital. Instead, you are limiting distribution of this life-saving medicine. We’re supposed to believe you are working in our best interests?
We have also read about how you won’t let anyone talk negatively about the vaccine and its risks. You have banned any such info from your social media sites and the regular media can’t report on it. The Nazis controlled the media and limited information and that is how they came to power.
Your fellow politicians have put COVID-positive people in nursing homes and then were surprised when the elderly died without their families by their side. Evil.
If you want a chance of changing our minds, open the gates to the information about the vaccine from everyone. The CDC and FDA have lost credibility. If the vaccine is so wonderful, you shouldn’t be scared to let the evidence be seen and heard. When we have access to all the information, we can evaluate the risks and the benefits and make a choice.
Suzanne Perry
New Auburn
Legislators in need of lessons as well
Just reading an email letter from state Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
He states that students in Wisconsin are badly lacking in knowledge of civics and government. That may be, but our representatives are sorely lacking in knowledge of democracy. Spending $600,00 to try to over turn an election and pick their voters for the next shows me they have little appreciation and knowledge of democracy and how it works.
If we are going to teach these lessons, let’s start in the state Capitol.