Why Trump wants the office
President Donald Trump did not tell white supremacists to “stand down” during his unhinged rant at the recent presidential debate. He said “stand by.”
This carefully worded message tells us that he intends to put them to work if he loses the election. In his efforts to rig the election he tried to move the date, he gutted postal service, challenged mail-in voting, and sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to swing states to meet with Republican legislators to coordinate their power to award electoral votes. Now come the Proud Boys to the rescue.
Trump doesn’t like his job so why does he work so hard to keep it?
If Trump loses the 2020 election he will be facing endless legal battles. Losing the presidency and the legal immunity awarded by Attorney General Anthony Barr means Trump would be on the hook to pay his own legal bills. He’s personally liable for $420 million of debt. Now you know why Trump must win the election.
Americans — you little people — don’t matter to Trump; you never have. He’s a con man. He’s playing you. G.reed. O.ppression. P.ower. Have you had enough?
Sharon Hildebrand
Eau Claire
District referenda milking us
Despite the pandemic of the coronavirus and the uncertainty it is creating, some things seem never-ending. A quick reach out to the state Department of Public Instruction informed me there are over 40 school district referenda on the November general election.
The Mauston school district caught my eye as I have immediate family and relations living in the district. Mauston has a population of 4,370 residents, according to the 2010 census. Juneau County only has a population just under 27,000, according to the same census. The referendum price tag is $54.8 million. The payback on these loans is 20 years and cannot be paid off early, thus the reason for the low interest rate.
My demographic, retired seniors, living on fixed incomes, are feeling the effects of the property tax hell in this state. Our politicians’ answer for all problems is raising local property taxes. Our demographic will only get larger year by year. Why would anyone want to move to America’s Dairyland and get milked out of their home?
Terry Nichols
Colfax
Great health care idea
So far, I’ve seen no mention in the media of the source of the president’s first rate health care.
I refer to the U.S. military’s health system, the very definition of socialized medicine. Every military hospital or clinic is owned by the government and staffed by government employees who are salaried according to their pay grade.
The president will not be billed for the services he receives nor will any health care provider. The same is true for any member of the military who may require medical attention while in the service of their country.
What a great idea.
Fritz von Schrader
Eau Claire
Gerrymandering a tough fix
An Oct. 2 letter to the editor entitled “Gerrymandering Needs to be Corrected” suggests that gerrymandering exists in Wisconsin because Democrats received 53% of total votes in the state for Assembly seats but won only 36% of the seats.
This would be true if every area of the state had approximately 53% Democrat voters. But we all know this isn’t true. Large population areas like Milwaukee and Madison often vote not 53% for Democrats but with huge margins of up to 60-70%.
To achieve 53% seats would take gerrymandering in a way that would distribute these huge excess Democratic voters to Assembly districts throughout the rest of the state. Talk about gerrymandering.
Unfortunately for Democrats, the only solution would be to encourage their excess voters to move to all those more rural areas and vote there.
Dennis Knutson
Chippewa Falls