Domestic violence is a crime that is often hidden and misunderstood, despite the fact that one in three women will experience this in her lifetime. Domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes and yet it remains locked in silence.
There is no victim of domestic violence that ever imagines that they would be in such a situation — none of us would ever picture ourselves. The abuse evolves over time. The yelling gets louder. Maybe something is thrown — a chair or a plate. There may be a push, or a kick, and another thrown plate. The control and abuse come out slowly over time. And a woman may find that home is now a dangerous place to be.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Could you spot a threat close to yourself, a daughter or friend? Please, if you suspect or know of someone who is in a domestic violent relationship, do not be afraid to speak up.
Melody Rutschow
Fall Creek
Wearing masking not too much to ask
I don’t understand why people still won’t wear a mask.
Does it hurt? Does it cost a lot? Don’t they care about their family and friends?
The government is not trying to control you. They are trying to control a deadly pandemic. They need your help.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
Thanks go out to local school board
I was so thankful that the ECASD school board postponed its Sept. 20 meeting after attendees did not follow the district’s mask policy.
The board, their staff and attendees from the general public deserve a safe environment for board meetings. Thank you to school board President Tim Nordin and the entire board for setting a strong example of safety and care for our community.
Katie Wilson
Eau Claire
Anticipating Shatner’s trip into space
William Shatner, best known as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, will be going into space soon.
At the age of 90, what do you think his words will be at lift off? I say he says, “Beam me up.”