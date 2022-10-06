Grateful for the experiences
As Ron and I prepare for our next chapter, I want to thank you for your friendship over the last 26 years.
Who would have ever thought that a girl growing up in Cumberland would ever get to go to the White House Christmas Ball or have the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff sing “Happy Birthday” to her? I met Ron when he was a prosecutor in La Crosse and I began my court reporting career. Our lives brought us to public service, and we’ve been humbled and blessed to serve the best people in the most beautiful district in the nation.
We’ve been through a lot together: Sept 11th, 2001, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, a 500-year flood, devastating tornadoes, the 2008 Recession, two Super Bowl wins, and more. But the fear I felt for Ron’s safety on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was in the Capitol defending the Constitution was something new. Armed insurrectionists broke down doors, injuring and killing police officers. I was afraid. Derrick Van Orden participated in that insurrection. He had meetings before it, had an earpiece in, and was coordinating with others.
I’ve always admired Ron’s ability to listen to people’s concerns and come to common-sense solutions, putting people over politics. Representatives need these qualities. As a local farm kid growing up in Mindoro, Brad Pfaff has those qualities. There is no doubt in my mind that Brad will serve the district with the same grace and patriotism as Ron has.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support over the past 26 years.
Tawni Kind
La Crosse
Situation dire for our state
Trumpism is alive and well.
I just read the article in the Oct. 3 Leader-Telegram where the Wisconsin Republicans running for governor and Senate have bought into Trumpism lies at their worst. Both have the bully on the block mentality of, “If I win, it is a legit election. If I lose, it was rigged.”
In my opinion, these people should be excluded from even running for office. Obviously they think everyone but the infidels love them. On another note, If they did get voted in, how would we ever get rid of them? Would it be Putinism or Trumpism? Neither one seems to be anything but a death wish for our great state.
I wonder how many other states will be dealing with the same scenario. If there is a God, I hope he or she will intervene before we all are forced to live the life of dictatorship.
Ed Butenschoen
Eau Claire
Event benefits worthy cause
I love our Eau Claire community. It serves its members so well with programs, opportunities and events. I continue to be so proud to be a member of the Chippewa Valley.
I’d like to mention a part of our community that is so important to support and that is our community members with special needs. The annual Buckshot Run is a fundraiser for Special Olympics. My husband has been a participant in the Buckshot Run since 1992. Our sons have also participated in this run. I attend the Buckshot yearly and cheer my husband on and our sons when they were involved.
In the past years I have witnessed such a noticeable decline in the number of participants and the celebratory activities that have accompanied it. In my opinion, sometimes the cause is more important than the actual event. It is my understanding that the Buckshot Run is no longer managed and organized on a local level but is now under statewide control. It seems to me that we need local influence to help promote and support this very worthwhile endeavor.
I wish to congratulate all participants of this year’s Buckshot Run. Thank you for supporting one of the worthiest causes in our community.
Patty Hoban
Eau Claire
Reaching across aisle critical
As the November election approaches, we need candidates who will work for all of us. People who are ready to work across parties, compromise and deal with the problems we all face.
Important Wisconsin issues include better health care and internet access in rural communities, action on climate change, affordable housing, a clean environment, and steady, sustainable jobs.
I respect Republican Party values of restricting abortion, fiscal conservatism and individual rights, even though I disagree with these positions. But even as a lifelong Democrat, I know these are heartfelt beliefs by many of my neighbors. We can work together — Republicans Bob Dole and John McCain were decent men and governed alongside democratic colleagues.
Let’s find candidates who are ready to put aside differences and help. “What public service experience do you have?”, “Who have you worked with before?” and “What issues will you tackle?” are good questions.
Regardless of party, we need leaders to represent all of Wisconsin.
Crispin Pierce
Eau Claire
How do we tame inflation?
Much of the rhetoric in our current election season seems focused on casting blame for inflation, rather than proposing solutions. Meanwhile, inflation’s fingers keep reaching deeper into pocketbooks, especially those of low-income people.
Republicans and Democrats alike recognize neither Congress nor the president could control many of the unexpected inflationary triggers: the global pandemic and broken supply chains that resulted; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to tighten monetary policy sooner than it did; rising gas prices; and corporate price gouging. Those factors, however, aren’t on the minds of most working poor. They feel government is failing them.
While they could do better, Republicans and Democrats have been working together. Much of their efforts positively impacts poor people. The bipartisan infrastructure bill will bring broadband to rural areas. It will fund replacement of lead pipes in inner cities. The bipartisan gun safety bill provides more money for police and school safety. Bipartisan action is extending health care to service men and women affected by burn pits. The bipartisan CHIP Act bodes a technological leap forward for our country.
Perhaps both parties could focus on the effect monopolies have on our pocketbooks. One example: Four industry giants — JBS Foods, Tyson Foods, Cargill and Marfrig — process roughly 75% of meat and poultry in the United States. All recorded record profits as prices for meat and poultry soared. Are there things government can do to keep the playing field level?
How nice it would be, if the rhetoric of this campaign season focused less on casting blame and more on solutions to curb inflation.
Randy Skjerly
Menomonie