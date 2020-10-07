Rep. Kind warrants our region’s support
I am writing in support of Ron Kind.
Times are tough right now for many in Wisconsin and around the world. COVID-19 and 2020 have brought us a year of remote learning, job loss and job adaptation, and growing health care concerns, among many other challenges. We need representatives in government who are committed to their work and the people they serve. Ron Kind is that kind of person.
With the threat to repeal and dismantle the Affordable Care Act, in the midst of a pandemic, many Wisconsinites will be out of health care coverage and millions will lose the security of knowing they are covered for preexisting conditions. Having helped create the ACA, Kind is committed to protecting it.
I work part time at an elementary school in the area. I have seen the dedication from our educators and support staff who are going above and beyond to make our schools safe, while making sure they maintain a high level of learning for our students. Kind helped secure funding for our local schools in the CARES Act and helped pass the HEROES Act in the House to further assist schools.
Rep. Kind has taken this virus seriously from the start and continues to work in Congress to help western and central Wisconsinites. He is committed to the health and safety of our community, and for that reason, I am in full support of Kind’s reelection.
Caryl Keys
Mondovi