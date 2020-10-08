Balance needed between owners, workers
Recently, driving home from up north, I noticed that most businesses along the way had Donald Trump signs displayed. This got me thinking about the connection between business and government.
In Wisconsin, because of non-presidential year election turnout and for other reasons, we have the state government we have. Because of this the minority, Republicans, have been the tail wagging the dog for far too long in the state. This has led the state down the path of rewarding business at the expense of workers. Labor and business are out of balance.
It is my opinion that the majority of business owners vote for Republican candidates. This would be no surprise, but what is really important to understand is that they vote in every election regardless if it is a presidential election year or not. Also, if a candidate has glaring flaws but is pro-business he or she can depend on support from this voting bloc.
To counteract this, workers whom make up the majority of the electorate must do the same. They must vote every time there is an election and continue voting for candidates that support them until the pendulum of equality has swung back.
This will take time to accomplish, it won’t happen in one voting cycle or two, but will take a generation or longer to achieve. Change doesn’t happen fast, nor is it easy, but the only way to achieve meaningful change is to vote and to continue to until it is reached.
Vote.
Wilder Johnson
Eau Claire
Legislating from bench a concerning trend
Americans need to get rid of the Barack Obama-appointed judges who are legislating from the bench and doing their utmost to destroy the very network that made our country a great nation. The liberal state attorney generals are giving criminals a free pass to loot and destroy, using the excuse that they might need some of these items they steal and they are just expressing themselves when they burn down buildings. I have not heard a Democrat condemning the violent actions of the supposed protesters, who are really destroyers.
If Joe Biden is elected, these BLM and antifa mobs will be more emboldened than ever. Police departments will be reduced in size and the riot groups will increase in size accordingly. Open borders will allow criminals to pour into our country and add to our confusion and destruction already happening in our cities. You and your property will not be safe because if you exercise your right to defend your property the liberal attorneys and judges will arrest you instead if the criminals. This presents a very bleak picture and should encourage voters to select and vote for candidates that support law and order the way it is written instead of liberal judges and attorneys legislating from the bench.
The liberals under the Obama administration have done more irreparable damage to our country in eight years than any other administration. We are just getting information on the Russian investigation that will incriminate Obama, Biden, Hillary and many swamp members. It is time for these people to answer for their criminal behavior.
Use your vote wisely, vote red.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona
PATH provides key health care information
Access to affordable health care and prescription medicine is one of the most important issues in the upcoming election. If it is important to you, you need to be informed regarding the candidates’ position on health care for Wisconsin residents.
A Wisconsin organization, Public Access to Healthcare, provides nonpartisan, truthful information and analysis on health care. PATH’s focus is health care in Wisconsin. PATH seeks to provide both facts and truth: facts regarding all aspects of health care as well as truthful conclusions about health care and health insurance based on careful research and evidence rather than on whim or party politics. We wish to promote accountability, transparency and accuracy among health care providers, health insurance companies, and makers of public health care policy. We have also carefully compiled information provided by political candidates, included some questions to ask candidates about health insurance, and offered our analysis of the positions taken by candidates.
I urge you to visit our website at path-wi.org or contact us at pathtruthsquad@gmail.com.
Many individuals and organizations have distributed information that is misleading, incomplete or false. Be an informed voter this fall. Vote for candidates who support your interest regarding access to affordable health care and prescription medicine.
Glenn Potts
River Falls
Politicians need to take COVID-19 seriously
It seems to me that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the whole Republican-led Senate will not be happy until all Wisconsinites have COVID.
At every turn they are against Gov. Tony Evers. Even when the experts say that wearing masks and social distancing is what we need to do to get this under control. This should supersede politics.
What kind of person would rather endanger people’s lives then be seen agreeing with the other party? I think we need to vote those people out of office. They are obviously not speaking for all of their constituents.
Trust the science. Please.
Nancy Raether
Chippewa Falls
Biden certainly not a radical or socialist
My family has been receiving weekly Republican Party mailers. With apocalyptic graphics, alarming language and spooky fonts, they warn that Joe Biden has been “taken over” by “the radical left.”
The only thing more laughable than this desperate and pathetic fear campaign against imaginary boogymen is their waste of money sending mailers to people like me, part of this “radical left” they seem so afraid of.
During the primary I supported Bernie Sanders. Most Democrats like him, but many worried that during the general election Republicans would fear-monger over “socialism.” I said that playbook would be deployed against any Democratic nominee. And here we are.
Socialists (aka progressives) aren’t scary. We are simply good-hearted people who want a good quality of life for everybody. The morbidly rich may pay higher taxes, but in the end they’ll still be rich.
Biden is not getting his marching orders from Sanders. He may listen to his ideas, but he will also listen to reasonable Republicans (if any remain).
My message to progressives and to good-hearted conservatives is the same: America cannot survive four more years of Donald Trump. But we can handle four years of Biden. He is the only viable candidate who will bring stability and credibility back to our government, and return us to “normal.”
But “normal” isn’t good enough. Once we get Biden elected, we need to hold his feet to the fire to build a country that works for all of us.
Obbie King
La Crosse