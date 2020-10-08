Writer disregards the dangers of tear gas
A reply to the letter titled “Reaction by police warranted in riots.”
I would like to inform you of the ACLU and the CDC’s statement on crowd suppression gas/spray. The CDC says that tear gas has been proven to have long-term effects such as blindness and glaucoma and in large amounts can cause scarring of the lungs, respiratory failure and death from chemical burns to the throat and lungs. The ACLU reports there is a fatality for every 600 times pepper spray is used, with 26 deaths over two years solely from pepper spray.
Chloroacetophenone, the active ingredient in mace, has been proven to lead to pulmonary edema (lungs fill with fluid leading to death) 12 to 24 hours after exposure, blindness and glaucoma. Needless to say, crowd suppression gas/spray is less than harmless by itself.
However, when different types are mixed it is likely the effects are multiplied. Thus, it is likely to compound effects, leading to more severe responses. Also, the USA, along with 193 other nations, agreed not to use chemical warfare in a war zone, such as Iraq or Iran. However, the USA had no problem using it in 100 different cities on American soil, against its own citizens.
In summary, the military won’t use it but the police will. Said Martin Niemoller, German Lutheran pastor: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Robert Adams
Eau Claire
Biden would curb an abundance of rage
“Rage” is the title of Bob Woodward’s book about Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump told Woodward that he inspires rage in others. Trump believes that rage will propel him to victory in November, and he demonstrated red-faced rage at the first debate.
Trump’s rage has done this for American society:
• Rage inspired domestic riots in many cities, destroying property and leading to killing. These destructive riots are a reflection of Trump’s rage.
• Rage inspired Trump to use tear gas on peaceful demonstrators so that he could have a photo-op outside a riot-damaged church.
• Rage hides weakness. Trump’s weakness enabled him to mislead Americans about coronavirus. More than 200,000 have died, and the virus continues to rage and ravage our society.
Our task between now and the election is to demonstrate that love and compassion are more powerful than rage. Rage inspires fear and hides weakness, but love can inspire miracles when applied with faith and trust.
Those of us who want to create a more compassionate society have an opportunity to rest in faith each day and trust that this election can turn from rage to compassion and turn America into a truly great democracy.
What makes a truly great democracy?
• All citizens are given the same opportunities.
• All eligible citizens are able to vote easily.
• A renewable energy economy “made in America” will restore a healthy environment.
The choice is clear: the rage of Trump or the compassion of a team led by Joe Biden that can create a truly great democracy.
John Hempstead
La Crosse
Dems fare poorly in federal spending study
Citizens Against Government Waste was founded by the late J. Peter Grace during the Ronald Reagan era. The purpose was to draw attention to profligate federal spending. Its annual congressional ratings ranked all U.S. representatives for their voting performance in 2019.
Sen. Ron Johnson scored an 83, earning him the title of “Taxpayer Hero.” Sen. Tammy Baldwin earned a big fat zero. Our “independent” congressman Ron Kind scored a dismal four. He and Baldwin were both ranked as “hostile” to taxpayers.
Detailed information may be obtained by visiting cagw.org, preferably before Nov. 3.
John Torgerson
Eau Claire
Berge would represent all constituents
As someone in the 68th District who is voting for Emily Berge for state Assembly, I want to share my reasons.
Berge is my City Council representative in Eau Claire. When I called her about a neighborhood issue, she listened, got me in contact with city staff, and connected me with our newly organizing neighborhood association, which I joined. Emily came to our meetings and helped us in planning. She even helped distribute flyers for a big (pre-pandemic) event, getting to know people as she walked the neighborhood.
Berge is known for facilitating the creation of neighborhood organizations throughout her council district. Last year, she organized a city-wide neighborhood association summit, the first in several years. I have seen that Emily wants to know her constituents and to work on the issues we care about. In our neighborhood, as in our assembly district, we see an obvious mix of political views and affiliations. I have always been an independent voter. During his last assembly race, Jesse James canvassed in our neighborhood. We were out on our porch when he came to our neighbor’s house and expected he’d visit us next. But he did not — it seemed he was only talking to people he thought were affiliated with his party. This is all too common. There was a time when elected officials believed they needed to represent all their constituents, no matter their presumed vote. That’s no longer true, but we need to bring it back.
I know we can count on Berge to work for everyone in our district. She’s been traveling the 68th to meet folks, ask them what’s important to them and listen. We need her in Madison to work on behalf of all of us.
Sandra Ahrens
Eau Claire