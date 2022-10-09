Dems unworthy
The Democrats are desperate and they will say anything to stay in power.
Look at the TV ads they put out. Mandela Barnes says he’s for police but holds up a shirt that say abolish ICE and then said he didn’t say that. He says he has the backing of law enforcement and two he had both denied supporting him.
Brad Pfaff hasn’t had a real job other than being a politician and thinks because he worked in a congressman’s office, he can be one. He hasn’t even finished his first term as a state senator and he’s ready to climb the power ladder to bigger things in D.C.
But the worst of all is Sen. Jeff Smith, trying to destroy his opponent with false claims of something that happened years ago. Smith has nothing to run on but the dismally high inflation, low education scores and high crime record of the Tony Evers administration.
Of course, all these Democrats want is you to be distracted and not look at their real failures to make our state a better one. So come November, think about your situation. Have the Democrats really made your life better or are you like me whose retirement savings have totally tanked, food and gas prices have more than doubled, and criminals are being let out early into our communities.
Time to send the do-nothing-good Democrats packing in November.
Kay Evenson
Galesville
Trump troubles ‘shocking’
I’m 63 years old and I’ve never seen an ex-president of the United States worshipped. Donald Trump is a drug to his crowd. It’s not normal. He appears to be the leader of a cult.
What does it take for people to snap out of it? The latest scandal is shocking. An ex-president stole and hid secret and top secret American government documents. The government gave him plenty of time to return them without penalty before they were forced to take action and get a warrant to search his home.
The fact that his home is at a country club makes this theft a much more dangerous national security problem. And what did he do with the documents that weren’t in their folders? Did he sell them? Did a spy steal them from the padlocked basement room? Stealing them would be easy for a professional spy.
Trump lies loud, lies big, lies constantly. He is a born con man who loves to play the victim.
Hjordis Olson
Colfax
Gates test key
What does it take to embrace transformative change, a change of heart?
Ask anyone challenged with temptation and the answer is clear, “It is hard.” Temptation is clever. It knows every trick. It charms its way into thoughts, words and deeds with cunning tactics of denial, distraction and delay.
In our digital age, an age of “words, words, words,” the mystic and poet Rumi is credited with a life-giving antidote to the rampant vitriol, writing, “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates ... Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?”
Janice Dworschak
Arcadia