Freedoms a key issue in upcoming election
On Sept. 11, a VOP writer wrote, among other things, “We have a First Amendment freedom of speech and a Second Amendment right to bear arms. If this president is elected again, we will have neither. To you hunters, I’ll remind you that in a communist-run country, you won’t even own a gun.”
OK, I think she has a few wires crossed, so let’s get a few facts straight. President Donald Trump has stated in numerous speeches that he supports the Second Amendment, is endorsed by the NRA and has spoken at NRA annual conventions.
In addition to being a Life Benefactor member of the NRA, I also support seven other pro-gun rights organizations nationwide. All support Trump and warn against Joe Biden. Biden is anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment. He has made this quite clear during his campaign for president, going so far as saying if elected he will tackle gun-control on day one of his presidency. On day one he will also swear under oath with his hand on a bible that he will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. On day one he will lie under oath and commit breach of contract with the American people.
All Democratic presidential candidates were/are outspoken anti-gun. One, Kamala Harris, is now Biden’s running mate for vice president.
John Mattson
Eau Claire
A lack of action has dire consequences
As our president has recently been the recipient of some top-notch health care, he is certainly in a privileged position to understand the vital impact that our health care system can achieve.
Currently, the U.S. is averaging over 40,000 COVID-positive Americans per day and the death toll is above 210,000 Americans. How many of these Americans would have loved to receive the same level of care? Literally 24-hour bedside nursing and physician care, state of the art Walter Reed Medical Center reception, a helicopter ride, and no medication held back, whether it’s the standard of care for COVID-19 but, in addition, the experimental use of monoclonal antibody therapy.
I hope the president and all the White House staff have full and complete recoveries without long-haul effects, because they all now have a pre-existing condition. As this administration held multiple super-spreader events, I hope it would start to model the CDC guidelines for mask wearing, contract tracing and quarantining. A compassionate leader who truly cared about his family, staff and the American people would not find this to be difficult.
Erica Perry
Hudson
Van Orden top choice in House election
I am a military veteran who has never considered myself a Democrat or Republican. I have voted for the most qualified candidate.
But now the Democratic Party has lost its way, trying for nearly four years to bring down an elected president. They have embraced an agenda that does not relate to normal working people.
Our representative, Ron Kind, portrays himself as bipartisan, representing western Wisconsin. However, his voting record indicates quite the opposite. He voted to impeach Trump but acquitted Bill Clinton even though Clinton admitted he lied under oath and obstructed justice.
If you don’t believe Kind votes with a radical agenda go to projects.propublica.org. Kind votes with these representatives this percentage of the time: Nancy Pelosi, 96%; Ilhan Omar, 93%; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 92%; Rashida Tlaib 93% and Ayanna Pressley 94%.
Does this sound like what most western Wisconsin voters believe? Vote for a better future. Vote for Derrick Van Orden.
Kim Lynum
Eau Claire