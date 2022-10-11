Cristoforo Colombo (now known as Christopher Columbus) from Genoa, Italy, has recently been wrongfully maligned. He has been unmercifully blamed for the mistreatment, enslavement and genocide of the Taino and Carib Indians in Hispaniola.
Yes, when he was the governor of Hispaniola, he had problems and lost control of the Spaniards, who hated this foreign interloper. A Columbus contemporary, Bartolome de La Casas, noted that the Spanish colonists were so surly, belligerent and “crazed for gold,” that “even the Archangel Gabriel could not have governed them.” Not the fault of Columbus.
Columbus had a searching, inquisitive mind of a born innovator, explorer, seaman and navigator. His 34-day trip from La Gomera to San Salvador, Bahamas (then called Guanahani by the Tainos) was something not done before.
Columbus was driven by an overwhelming obsession to find a westward route to the Indies and the added conversion of the natives to Christianity.
As I am Italian — and for other Italians — he is deemed one of the greatest and bravest individuals of all time. Long live this October national holiday.
Jim Marchese
Eau Claire
Kowalczyk has the qualifications
As a former Chippewa County sheriff, I am very familiar with the office and the duties of it. These duties include law enforcement (traffic accidents, prisoner transport and more), courts (maintaining safety and security, providing bailiffs and more) and jail administration (maintaining safety, supervising prisoners, monitoring work release prisoners and more).
Having said all this, I know of only one candidate for Chippewa County sheriff that has the experience working as a deputy sheriff, patrol deputy, investigator, supervisor and more: Chris Kowalczyk. Chris has 31 years with the Sheriff’s Office and I strongly encourage a vote for Chris for Chippewa County sheriff. Chris is ready to serve on day one. Experience Counts.
Ralph Coushman
Chippewa Falls
Funds should be used for needs
I will not be voting for the city referendum. The city has already committed $5 million to finish the white elephant on Farwell Street. Who will operate this if it ever gets completed? If it runs a deficit, who will pay for building maintenance?
The city has money set aside for an unneeded proposed boardwalk through a designated wilderness area on the southwest shore of Half Moon Lake. Let’s spend money on needed things, not somebody’s wants.