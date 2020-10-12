Trump administration provides tourniquet
Remember when political ideologies were simply characterized as either conservative, moderate or liberal? Conservatives were in the Republican Party, liberals were in the Democratic Party and a sprinkling of moderates could be found in each.
Nowadays the Republican Party is about evenly split. Conservatives include folks like Ron Johnson, Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan. Wimps and weasels like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski lead the mush-minded moderate wing.
Over on the dark side, the Democrats are an unholy alliance of liberals, ultra-liberals, Bolsheviks and domestic terrorists. They tolerate, defend and apologize for each other in the interest of reshaping us into the United Socialist States of America. The only differences lie in the speed and methods by which that occurs.
The liberal wing includes fake moderates like Joe Manchin and Ron Kind. The ultra-liberal wing includes folks like Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. The Bolshevik wing includes folks like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad.” The terrorist wing includes all the Democrats in the streets burning, looting, vandalizing, assaulting and killing cops, destroying statues, etc.
Where does Joe Biden fit in? He has no real core values or long-held principles. Thus all four party factions hope to fill this empty suit should he be surprisingly elected next month. If he doesn’t resign the day after inauguration, he’d likely spend most days in the Oval Office taking a nice nap in a wicker basket while the “Harris administration” pursues its poisonous agenda. Just read their 92-page party platform online for a scary preview of coming attractions.
I think of the brash and boisterous Donald Trump as our tourniquet president; momentarily slowing America’s toxic transformation and societal collapse. If that tourniquet is removed, how long before we culturally bleed out?
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Precautions critical to stopping COVID-19
Don’t blame Gov. Tony Evers for the restrictions on public gatherings. Every public building I have been in has a sign on the door that says “face coverings required,” yet there are several “special” people who don’t believe the rules apply to them. These selfish people are the ones to blame.
We have tried to shop local to help keep these businesses afloat. However, recently we ordered take-out from a locally owned restaurant. When I went to pick up the food, I was shocked to see the dining room was packed and there were people waiting to be seated in the lobby — with no face coverings and no social distancing. Even the owner of the restaurant, who was behind the till taking money, had her face mask dangling from one ear instead of covering her nose and mouth. Needless to say we won’t be ordering from there anytime soon.
If you are upset about the new restrictions, look in the mirror and ask yourself, “Did I contribute to this by not following the rules?” I think you will find your answer. We are not going to get control of this mess until everyone stops being selfish and starts following the rules.
Lana Luhm
Eau Claire
A new take on a World War II message
After reading about President Donald Trump’s tax returns, I have to laugh up my sleeve at the irony whenever I see “Freedom Isn’t Free” T-shirts, etc.
I suspect Trump might paraphrase a World War II slogan by telling us to “Keep calm, carry on and leave defending and paying for freedom to suckers and losers.”
Jerry Gehl
Chippewa Falls