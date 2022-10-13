New approach to policing needed
Being tough on crime does not mean being tough on our neighbors.
Eau Claire should reject the referendum on Nov. 8, and the City Council should shift its focus to hiring crisis officers, instituting focused deterrence policing, and equipping our officers with the tools and knowledge most effective in reducing crime.
Instead of adding more general patrol officers, we should focus on hiring crisis officers specially trained in responding to mental health emergencies, de-escalation, mental health practices, and other methods that effectively and humanely prevent crime while treating our citizens as neighbors in need of assistance.
We must also focus on other proven methods to reduce crime, including focused deterrence policing. This type of policing brings law enforcement and the community together as a dynamic crime-fighting duo. It is a strategy that focuses on rehabilitation. This will require more funding on social services that help ex-convicts find employment, housing and a more healthy lifestyle that protects them from the factors that led them to crime in the first place. Social spending, especially on programs that help criminals, is not a popular policy, but it has been proven to reduce crime by as much as 79%.
It is beyond doubt that adding more police officers also helps to reduce crime, which is the intended goal of this referendum. However, adding more officers leads to an increase in stop-and-frisk style stops. These are investigative stops for suspected crimes that are not based on probable cause. Stops like this cause an increased risk of violence and waste taxpayer money without reducing crime. To achieve the positive effects of a larger force while avoiding the negative, a new brand of police officer is needed. Eau Claire needs more police, but the November referendum will do more harm than good.
Eric Vanden Heuvel
Eau Claire
Time for change in our Assembly
State Rep. Warren Petryk has a beautiful voice. He sings frequently at funerals, ball games and other public events. Unfortunately, he never uses his voice to speak up for working people here in western Wisconsin.
Petryk supports a law banning abortions even in cases of rape and incest that was written in 1849, 70 years before women won the right to vote. He was an enthusiastic, vocal supporter of the Foxconn farce that devastated a local community and wasted millions of taxpayer dollars, but has stood by as public education and teachers have been decimated and demoralized. He stood silently with others in the Legislature in blocking an expansion of Medicaid that would return over a billion in Wisconsin taxpayer dollars to our state to cover health care for thousands of needy citizens.
In November, please vote for Alison Page to replace him as our representative in the 93rd Assembly District. Alison is a nurse, health care executive and longtime head of the River Falls School Board. She is a strong voice for women’s right to reproductive health care, for teachers and investment in public education, and for a healthy environment.
Let’s turn to Page and make Petryk a fulltime memory.
Bruce Johnson
Pepin
Funding should be used for needs
I will not be voting for the city referendum. The city has already committed $5 million to finish the white elephant on Farwell Street. Who will operate this if it ever gets completed? If it runs a deficit, who will pay for building maintenance?
The city has money set aside for an unneeded proposed boardwalk through a designated wilderness area on the southwest shore of Half Moon Lake. Let’s spend money on needed things, not somebody’s wants.
Russell Kaul
Eau Claire
College football coaches overpaid
Now I see Paul Chryst was being payed $5 million a year to coach the Badgers. Need I point out that in the larger scheme of things, coaching football is a trivial job? Any first-grade teacher is more important than a football coach.
And we the people are the ones who end up paying these bloated salaries. We need a federal law that will forbid the use of federal financial aid at any university that pays any coach more than a hundred thousand bucks per year. For fear of losing financial aid, all the universities would then cut the salaries of the coaches.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Johnson doesn’t warrant support
Several current or former law enforcement officers, including one from Eau Claire, are doing a disservice to their fellow officers by assisting U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in his bid for a third term.
Johnson has repeatedly downplayed the armed insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where rioters intent on destroying democracy invaded our seat of government to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s lawful election.
As late as Oct. 4, Johnson told the Milwaukee Rotary Club it was “not accurate” to call the armed insurrection an armed insurrection. It is a fact, however, that numerous rioters were armed: At least three dozen insurrectionists who were charged with crimes had a weapon with them as they invaded the Capitol.
Here are the facts: The insurrection Johnson repeatedly downplays resulted in the direct death of one officer and the death by suicide of four other officers who were at the Capitol that day. In addition, about 114 officers were injured that day.
Now some officers, including a retired city of Eau Claire police lieutenant, have appeared in commercials for Johnson saying that crime will run rampant if Democrat Mandela Barnes takes Johnson’s seat. Despite the fact that a senator has little impact on crime in an any state, it tarnishes the reputation of all brave officers when their colleagues support a senator who has so little regard for the rule of law that he still can’t accept publicly what happened on that dark day on Jan. 6, 2021.
Shouldn’t all law enforcement officers, who take a pledge to uphold the Constitution, stand unified in condemning what happened on Jan. 6, including the deadly violence sustained by those who stood between the insurrections and anarchy? Shame on those officers who besmirch their badges with political grandstanding.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire