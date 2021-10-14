Environmental concerns abound
Recently, the city had to shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.
The EPA has indicated that PFAS may have historically been used to manufacture substances used in the hydraulic fracturing process to enhance oil/gas productivity.
These materials persist in the environment for a long time. Some studies have shown that PFAS accumulate in humans and animals, including fish.
Talk about “socialism.” For too long the fossil fuel industry has socialized the cost of doing business (polluting everyone’s air and water) and privatized (kept for themselves) all the profits.
We began changing this planet’s climate by burning fossil fuels at an ever more staggering rate. PFAS in our water is yet another reason we must keep fossil fuels in the ground while shifting to renewable energy.
We must leapfrog over this fossil-fuel economy by dramatically cutting carbon emissions and water pollution now.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to Americans in the form of a monthly “carbon cash back” payment so that everyone can afford the transition.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans support the idea of a carbon price.
“One thing that would matter — put a price on carbon. It’s the obvious move.”
— Elon Musk, SpaceX
Reach out to the White House and let the president know that you want a price on carbon.
Jim Schumacher
Eau Claire
Investigation methods concerning
Thank you for the recent article on the Republican-ordered review of last November’s election. It makes me think of the old Abbott and Costello spiel of who’s on first, etc.
Just who is in control here? One would think for $670,000 of our taxpayer’s money, someone competent would be in command.
But we have an ex-state Supreme court justice who has admitted he does not understand current election process and procedures trying to gather facts from only part of the state’s electors. And to create more confusion he has asked for election information via subpoena from county and city officials, which has been made available through open public records request.
So the question is, why only select parts of the state? Why not parts of the state were the vote was favorable to GOP candidates? Would not a comparison of all the election process be helpful.
For $670,000 we the taxpaying public should expect a truly complete review, not some Arizona-type process were those involved did not even show up to present their findings.
Joel Sigel
Chippewa Falls
Where have all the children gone?
As some public school districts struggle to maintain enrollment numbers, we must look for answers to this situation.
Some families are opting to home school, while others are sending their children to private schools. Some kids are not going to school at all.
The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, was a white supremacist in the U.S. eugenics and population control movements, targeting the poor, the “unfit” and the “feeble-minded.” Our tax dollars fund Planned Parenthood atrocities. Sanger wrote in her book “Women and the New Race” that “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”
The Hyde Amendment, named after Rep. Henry Hyde, is not a law and must be renewed each year. The Mexico City Policy keeps our tax dollars from funding international abortion groups. Please visit nrlc.org/hyde.
October is Respect Life Month. The U.S. Constitution gives everyone the right to life. This is the time to realize that a woman can control her own body but has no right to kill the baby in her womb, whose heart is beating after a few weeks, and is a totally unique person. Adoption is a better option.
Abortion is not health care; it is murder. We must end Planned Parenthood.
Deanne Sczepanski
Whitehall
‘Pro-life’ not always accurate label
Outside a school in the Chippewa Valley is a sign that states, “2400 babies were aborted today” and sprawled out on the grass around it are blue and pink flags. The question that comes to mind is: How do they come to this number?
This is a made-up number. The number of possible humans that would be born cannot be counted. There is no guarantee that any pregnancy will reach full term. Half of all pregnancies end in miscarriage before the 12th week of gestation. I had two miscarriages at seven weeks. I didn’t lose babies. I don’t think of them as babies.
I can tell you as a woman who had two miscarriages and two live births, they are not the same. I hope to never lose one of my children. I can imagine the pain would be much worse than a seven-week miscarriage.
But what we can all agree on is that the 700,000 people who died from the COVID pandemic due to the ignorance of the “pro-life” politicians were at one time alive. Think of all the men and women who died last year who, if they lived, would have brought loved children into this world.
Where were the “pro-life” people last year? Or now? Oh ... yes ... they are the same ones protesting against mask and vaccines.
It’s time to stop voting for politicians that call themselves “pro-life” and start voting for leaders that care more about our living children. Because people really are losing their babies from COVID.
Sara Thielen
Eau Claire
Politics fail the U.S. Postal Service
It is a tragedy that politics have invaded the U.S. Postal Service, which has been, until recently, the most reliable and trusted government entity since its inception.
Politicians have forgotten, or never realized, the title is United States Postal Service not United States Postal Inc.
Barbara Vodacek
Altoona