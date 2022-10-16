Eau Claire has a growth problem that other cities would love to have. To be the ninth-fastest growing city in Wisconsin with a population soon to reach 70,000 is to be coveted. In contrast, many communities, including rural ones, are facing a shortage of workers as baby boomers age out and are not being replaced by younger workers.
But luckily, Eau Claire is experiencing an influx of working-age families with school-age children. These newcomers rather than looking for a job first are seeking a quality of life — strong public schools and a safe community where they can raise their families.
However, with that growth comes an increased demand for sound, safe schools that can meet a growing school population along with greater city services such as firefighters, paramedics and police.
Unfortunately, what we’re dealing with are the past actions of Gov. Tommy Thompson’s administration, which capped how much revenue districts could receive; later municipalities were also capped. Further funding problems were created with the establishment of a dual school system, mainly private religious schools siphoning off tax dollars from the same fund.
Because of those actions, many districts have a referendum question on the November ballot asking for more revenue. But why are we even asking when funding private schools is a violation of the Wisconsin Constitution (Article X, Section 3)? And secondly, why should there even be a need when Wisconsin is flush with money?
The latest Marquette Law School poll found the majority of Wisconsin voters are most concerned about inflation, crime and public schools. So why is gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels campaigning on private school expansion and ignoring what WI taxpayers want: fully funded public schools and safe communities?
Please consider voting “yes” on both school and city referenda on Nov. 8.
Gail Halmstad
Eau Claire
Two takes on single passage
It’s so interesting how two reasonable, intelligent people can interpret the same statement in entirely different ways.
A recent writer claims that separation of church and state is guaranteed by the Bill of Rights: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” He’s right in saying there is no equivocation in those words but he has misinterpreted what they mean. What they mean to me is that Congress cannot interfere with the rules and regulations of an established religion. It says nothing about any relationship between the two entities.
And he suggests that we dissociate our personal religious life from our personal civil life. This is ridiculous. First of all, it has nothing to do with the rights clause. Many do limit their religious life to an hour in the mosque, synagogue or church — or none of the above — and this is one reason (out of many) for the decline in the general overall morality in this country, and most others.
For anyone actively practicing any one of three Abrahamic faiths, their beliefs and actions in all facets of their life — including politics — will be guided by the Koran, Hebrew Bible or Christian Bible, whether or not their ancestors fled from the “barbarity of white, Christian” authorities (the writer’s words) or, like most of the arrivals at Ellis Island, came to find a better life here in the land of opportunity.