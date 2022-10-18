Christians are a ‘persecuted minority’
Why is there all this debate about abortion?
If the truth is supported by science, why do so many citizens reject an objective truth?
If you are a true Christian and live by the Bible, then your faith must oppose any abortion. The Christian Bible has many references to show that the unborn have a soul and are considered human beings, deserving of full human rights: tinyurl.com/2pyvxccp.
Unfortunately, practicing true Christians in the United States have become a persecuted minority, especially those who express and oppose abortion.
Telling the truth upsets cowards, legalists and tyrants.
Christians also believe in a here-after with a Last Judgment where we will all go up before a judge, who already called legalists “hypocrites” and a “brood of vipers” (Matthew 23:24).
The Last Judgment will be very interesting.
Donald Newell Jr.
Chippewa Falls
TV ad tarnishes relations with police
I recently saw an anti-Mandela Barnes commercial on TV featuring a former police officer who worked as the face of the local police in the Eau Claire schools when our kids were young. We have been proud of the reputation of the Eau Claire police in contrast to the reputations of police forces with which we have come in contact. (The police chief and assistant in Creston, Iowa, where we lived before returning to Eau Claire, for example, are both in prison for rape.)
That is why I am so disappointed that this person would use his position of trust to go off on a dog whistle scare right out of the playbook of the infamously racist Willie Horton ads of the 1980s. He repeated falsehoods and twisted comments in order to support Sen. Ron Johnson, a man who has admitted that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would have been a big deal to him only if the rioters had been Black.
Why is an officer who claims to be strong on law and criminal justice doing the dirty work for a man who supports the Big Lie, the worst assault on our democracy in history? Was this officer present when Barnes showed up in Eau Claire without fanfare to lend his support to a picnic promoting understanding between local police and the Hispanic community? If he had been, he might have thought twice before tarnishing our community’s, and our kids’, hard-won respect for the Eau Claire police with a political hit job on Barnes.
Nathan Aaseng
Eau Claire
Why can’t most convicted felons vote?
What exactly are the definitions of rights and privileges?
As Americans, we have the right to: 1. vote, 2. free education up to grade 12, 3. petition the government, 4. peacefully assemble, 5. worship at our religion of choice, 6. marry our better half.
Ok, now for privileges: 1. to drive a car, 2. to enter a bar to socialize, 3. to acquire a license to marry or drive. Yet, for some reason, many convicted felons are denied the right to vote.
For some of the privileges, I can understand why they are not allowed. But I am confused as to why convicted felons are not allowed to vote. If I am mistaken, I apologize. Anyone care to elaborate?
Donna Gavin
Eau Claire