Dems’ racist past should not be ignored
A history lesson for those of you who have blithely accepted the concept that Republicans are a racist party, starting with Dred Scott and ending with Joe Biden.
1. The Dred Scott case, settled in 1857 by the U.S. Supreme Court on a 7-2 vote, determined enslaved people were not citizens and had no right to sue in federal court. The “ayes” were Democrats; the other two were a Whig and a Republican.
2. In 1865, Amendment 13 made slavery unconstitutional. Republicans voted unanimously for it. A majority of Democrat senators and representatives voted against.
3. Woodrow Wilson fired many Blacks working for the federal government and re-segregated the Navy, Treasury Department and U.S. Postal Service.
5. Gov. George Wallace, D-Ala., stood in a doorway at the University of Alabama to prevent desegregation of that school. (One incident among hundreds in that civil rights fight.)
Is it different now? Read on:
1. Harry Truman: “I think one man is as good as another so long as he isn’t (an n-word) or a Chinaman.”
2. Bill Clinton: “A few years ago (Obama) would have been getting us coffee.”
3. Joe Biden (on Obama): “You got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean ...”
Which brings us to the present. In 1983 Biden worked with the vile racist Strom Thurmond to pass the racist Comprehensive Forfeiture Act. In 1994 he introduced and got passed his racist bill, Violent Crime Control, which he still supports.
Don’t misconstrue what I’ve tried to do here. I am not saying that there are no racist Republicans, nor that all Democrats are racists. I’m saying that the Republican Party should not be labeled as racist when past and recent history says it is not.
Birney Dibble
Eau Claire
Administration’s track record is abysmal
Well, the president is up to his old antics. Not only has he stated over 20,000 false statements, misinformation and outright lies, he wants Joe Biden to take a drug test. I think he needs one too. He calls Biden “Slow Joe,” this from the man that can’t pronounce words a first grader can. Thailand (Trump, Thighland), Yosemite (Trump, Yo-se-Might) and the latest about the COVID-19. Herd mentality for herd immunity.
He has politicized the FDA, CDC and the COVID-19 vaccine, plus he’s trying to blame the protests on the Democrats. I’m sorry but this is on his watch.
I’m still trying to figure out why the Republicans are so afraid of him. Back in 1974 they had the guts to tell Richard Nixon he should resign over Watergate. Now we have someone who’s much worse. Trump makes Nixon look like a saint.
We have over 300 million people in this country and in 2016 and now 2020 these are the best people we can find to run the country?
Now we have a pandemic, wild fires in the west, hurricanes in the south and protests and the only thing Trump is worried about is a rigged election which he harps on every day. Then it came out that Trump is not paying taxes. Of course his usual statement is it’s a lie or hoax. Well you know what they say. Where there’s smoke there’s fire and once a crook always a crook.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire