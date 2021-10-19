‘Investigation’ should be transparent
The Presidential Commission on Election Administration in 2013 brought together Democrats and Republicans to evaluate how local and state elections officials can improve all voters’ experience in casting their ballots. With input from academics, election officials from all levels of government and attorneys, they made recommendations on how elections could be improved nationwide. Their recommendations were unanimous.
How to evaluate elections was clearly laid out by the Presidential Commission on Election Administration. However, the review in Wisconsin headed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has shared very few of their recommendations. Instead this so-called “investigation” began with biased conspiracy theorists who admitted they knew little about the election process. There has been no transparency about why Gableman, who has made unfounded allegations, was chosen. The procedure has been muddled and secret.
It appears this is just another Republican political act designed to create uncertainty and bias, but paid for by the taxpayers of Wisconsin. Ways to improve elections have already been clearly delineated by The Presidential Commission on Election Administration. No taxpayer should be made to pay for an “investigation” that is strictly a one-party action. Wisconsin has fair elections and they need to be kept that way.
Glory Adams
Eau Claire
Southern border remains a concern
It seems like years since Jan. 21. Remember the stacks of executive orders all being rescinded? Remember all those people with those T-shirts ready to cross the southern border? Approximately 1.5 million migrants, at last count, have crossed and they keep coming.
Apparently, they didn’t heed the message. Initially, border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, in impeccable Spanish, said, “the frontier is closed.” Like messages were issued by Vice President Kamala Harris and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Where are they? The buses keep running. What school systems, medical care facilities, friends, families have they flooded? Many have been carefully tucked away in bases around the country, becoming part of what is being called “human infrastructure” — faceless, a commodity, not worthy of mention in the press or media, perhaps all by design.
Forgotten, but not by the cartel. With the correct color or ankle bracelet, the cartel smiles; money, slavery, mules and human trafficking are all part of the equation. It’s a thriving business on both sides of the border, a game that is currently beyond most in Washington, or the Biden administration chooses to pretend it is not occurring. Mired in endless rhetoric, ignoring local communities, the Biden administration devalues those whose lives have always been entwined with the ebb and flow of the southern border.
Forgotten, along with their representatives, their voices are mere echoes.
Perhaps it’s time to take a stroll along the Rio Grande; check out those who live and work on the border.
With a set of pens last January much was destroyed. Maybe it’s time to review, dust off pens that still work or find new ones, rescue us from the morass of confusion, restore some quality of life to the southern border, our country and its sovereignty.
Zoila Ramirez Drost
Eau Claire