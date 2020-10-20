GOP should distance itself from Trump
This is an open letter to all Republican representatives. As I watched the past four years unfold, I have been shocked at the lack of backlash from our elected officials to the behavior and statements from President Donald Trump.
I am a veteran who firmly believes in the two-party political system, a capitalist society and treating our fellow man with dignity. I consider myself an independent, but have voted mainly for the Republican Party. Watching the highest elected official of our country bully and belittle many great people and institutions has caused me to sigh in disgust.
What further disgusts me is the lack of condemnation from our Republican Party. He has said and done so many reprehensible things and yet members of the party remain silent. The great John McCain (who often challenged Trump), whose service record stands alone, was smeared countless times by a president who dodged the draft with “bone spurs.” He was many things in his lifetime but not a sucker or a loser.
My call to Republican representatives is to publicly distance themselves from this president. I have spoken to several politicians and they have eagerly confided they don’t agree with many things Trump bloviates about. This means nothing. Find the courage to publicly chastise his statements and behaviors. You want to be on the right side of this; the Republican Party depends on it.
After the election, we hopefully will have a bloodless change in White House occupants. Please let the new administration be a good winner and let the past be the past. We do not need endless hearings and litigations of the previous administration. Let’s move forward and create a positive, kinder future and leave the previous four years as a reminder of what to be watchful for in the future.
Randal Shook
Chippewa Falls
Senate majority leader failing his duties
The people of Kentucky’s gift to the American people is Mitch McConnell.
Despite shady business dealings in his own state, Mitch is repeatedly sent to Washington to make a mess of things. Perhaps this year the Kentucky voters will have an epiphany and retire the joker. Then if the entire nation votes to get rid of President Donald Trump, Mitch’s wife would lose her job too.
The Donald pledged to drain the swamp, but I guess he got mired in the very mud that he talked about. But back to Mitch. During the Obama administration, Mitch not only blocked Obama’s nomination to the Supreme Court but failed to appoint federal judges. Under Trump, over 200 judges to federal courts have been seated. And the biggest plum is an appointment to the Supreme Court. Trump got to appoint three.
We may question the quality of the appointments but the fact is that they are there and for life. What a cool job being a federal judge. Lifetime job security. The best federal job there is. If you want to be an activist you can or you can be like Justice Clarence Thomas and sit there and never say a word for seven years during court hearings.
Legislators say they don’t want judges to legislate from the bench. Well how about this: Our Supreme Court has come up with some dandy stuff. We learn that money is speech; they have ruled that corporations are people. Let us not overlook their trusting of our southern states. In Shelby County v. Holder they trusted the deep south to not fiddle with voting rights. So now we add another Trump/McConnell appointee to the court. Hold your breath.
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls