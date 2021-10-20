Column’s take on Jan. 6 misses mark
After reading Byron York’s article in the Leader-Telegram on Oct. 14, I was in disbelief and disgusted.
York states that the insurrectionists that stormed our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 were not armed to the point that the riot was really an armed insurrection. He lists 15 items that the rioters used that day. Just five of those items were a baton, handgun, flag pole, hockey stick and an axe. I couldn’t help but wonder if a rioter came at him that day, swinging one of those items, if he would consider it a dangerous weapon. My guess is he would have done what former President Donald Trump did after telling the crowd to go “fight like hell.” That is, go the other direction from the riot.
When an educated man like Mr. York writes an article such as this, I can’t help but worry about the future of our democracy. Will the Republicans keep going along with Trump’s agendas? Will the Republicans keep trying to change our elections and votes?
I miss the senior George Bush, Ronald Reagan and John McCain. I also worry about what the future holds for our children and grandchildren. Do you?
Monte Pederson
Eau Claire
City should address street’s eyesores
I have lived in a new cities in my life — Eau Claire, Wisconsin Rapids, Hudson and Apple Valley, California. At least these cities address the problem, unlike Eau Claire.
On the street I live on, there are three cars on the grass. Since when did the grass become a driveway? The cops go by but they never get out of their cruisers to see what is up with them. I have a friend that told me not to park in the grass when she lived in Eau Claire.
Don’t these people know that the oil can go into the drinking water and pollute the water supply? The city (ignores the problem). Again, the cops are failing here.
I’m all for body cameras, but this also needs to be addressed. Detroit and Philly at least issue tickets for stuff parked where it shouldn’t be. Why doesn’t the city address these problems? The answer is probably nothing.
Also, I bet they don’t have renters insurance at all. Before a person can rent from a landlord, they should show proof that they have renters insurance or don’t rent to them at all.
The last time I checked, fires can start at any time.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Eau Claire summer event applauded
I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with bringing the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps to Eau Claire this past July.
They put on a fabulous peformance in extreme heat and humidity. It was also a very affordable family event.
Christine Levenhagen
Eau Claire