Let’s support law enforcement
I recently received a call asking for a donation to a law enforcement organization. I shared with the caller that I do believe in supporting law enforcement.
Being a police officer can be a very stressful job, whether you work in a large city or a small rural community. Among many other potentially volatile situations, domestic violence does not discriminate between the two settings. I also informed the fundraising caller that I believe the best way I can support law enforcement is by donating to candidates that support gun legislation that would regulate and, in some cases, restrict guns that were manufactured for the purpose of killing people, i.e., assault rifles and handguns.
I am not anti-gun. I am a military veteran and an avid hunter, and I do believe that, minimally, registering firearms could be very helpful to law enforcement. For example, if the police were called to a domestic disturbance, they would know what if any firearms were registered to the occupants of that household and could adapt their response accordingly. I believe tighter gun regulations would save lives, including the lives of police officers. Candidate for governor Tim Michels is endorsed by the NRA and opposes any type of ban on firearms or firearm regulations. So does Ron Johnson, candidate for the U.S. Senate, who voted against the recently passed bipartisan Gun Safety Bill, and yet both candidates run television ads boasting of their support for law enforcement.
If you are serious about protecting our police officers, vote for candidates that are brave enough to advocate for getting weapons designed for the purpose of killing people off the streets.
David Hoban
Eau Claire
Debate provides a clear choice
I watched the Mandela Barnes/Ron Johnson Senate debate recently and then heard Johnson’s comments when he was in Eau Claire on how the debate was an “ambush.”
Here’s the guy who says he won’t engage in the politics of personal destruction, yet I see his smirking face approving every nasty, fact-free, fear-mongering commercial. The classic was RonJon saying, “the climate changes, so I believe in climate change.” But, it might cost some money, China won’t help and you can’t really do anything about it so why bother. Then, let “we the people” decide women’s health issues, when the rigged (due to gerrymandering) state Legislature has already gaveled in and out, so the people can’t vote.
On minimum wage we got the old saw, that it’ll kill jobs, which has been proven time and again to be false. The scary part was the end, when a candidate is able to brag up their accomplishments. Johnson stammered trying to find any of significance, save cutting his own taxes. After 12 long years in the Senate, he should be asking for more time to list them all. When you vote please remember who the candidate is supposed to be representing and working for. Us, not themselves and their rich cronies.
Erik Larsen
Eau Claire
What voting for Dems gets you
What we’ve gotten so far is a deluge of very questionable, sleazy “he said, she said” attack ads slandering their political opponents, and an expensive snow job concerning the destructive policies of the present bumbling occupant of the White House, a vice president who doesn’t know what a secure border is and a female Supreme Court appointee who can’t define what a woman is.
The present administration and Democratic House majority’s “woke” policies have since day one attacked and dangerously depleted our energy supply, encouraged sex traffickers and drug lords, and have recklessly spent trillions tanking our economy and compromising our national security.
And what about Wisconsin?
Having Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes at the helm has been like having a fox in the hen house. Our future, our children, should be responsibly protected and nurtured, first in the womb, then by parents and trustworthy adults. Public schools, once trusted to guide our youth into healthy adulthood, have instead under their leftist influence become camps of extremist indoctrination subjecting young minds and bodies to destructive life and body alterations. Meanwhile, academic scores are tanking.
The protection of life and liberty is the main responsibility of our government, and our Democratic leaders are failing miserably to provide it. Kenosha is a prime example. When property and lives were threatened by protesters, scores of businesses were firebombed and destroyed and lives were lost.
Evers, Barnes and the Democrat Party’s “woke” agenda of indoctrinating our children are too far left to be right for Wisconsin. Vote Republican Nov. 8.
Norma Koxlien
Eau Claire
Attack ads are ‘a sad testimony’
A few years ago, I spoke with a person who was writing political attack ads. I said how disgusted I was with this type of campaigning and was appalled at how most of the ads were basically untruthful. The reply was, “I don’t like them either, but they work, and that’s all that matters today.”
Isn’t that a sad testimony to how we have allowed our political advertising to sink to the level it has? Those seeking political office will do anything to get themselves in power. Just what does this say about the character of the people we are electing, or have elected, to office? More importantly, what does it say about our character?
The ads we are being subjected to are at the very best an exaggeration and the very worst out-and-out lies. And, it makes no difference which party they come from. Even the rebuttal ads are full of exaggerations and untruthfulness. Very few ads actually state the true position or accomplishments of a candidate. All they do is point out negative things their opponent may have done or been involved with the past.
So, before you cast your vote this year, try to spend a little time actually doing some work yourself. Try researching each candidate and see what they really have accomplished in life. Evaluate what they stand for. Look at their background and see just how they have lived their life to this point. Then cast your vote for that person that, as an individual, you can respect and admire — and feel will actually work on your behalf to improve the lives of the citizens they represent instead of walking “lock step” with the party they are affiliated with.
Bob Davis
New Auburn