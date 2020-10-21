Education a priority for Ellenson, Zunker
Education is the great equalizer. As I was studying the websites of those running for office, I was pleased to observe the value some candidates placed on the education of children. Children are our future, and John Ellenson believes a good education will assist in decreasing poverty throughout our nation. One aspect he believes needs to be studied is the funding of our K-12 public schools. This has decreased significantly under our Republican Legislature and Ellenson would like to be involved in repairing the damage.
Tricia Zunker believes that our schools must be adequately funded and adding early childhood education for all students is a necessity. She also believes a hungry child cannot learn; therefore, we must address this issue. It is so sad that hunger is an issue in the U.S. and here in Rice Lake, but it is, and we must face it, and resolve it.
Higher education must be made affordable for all children no matter what their economic status. Education will give children a fair shot at success in life and promote a more equitable future.
The Biden-Harris ticket proposes making public colleges and universities tuition free for all families with income below $125,000. Joe Biden strongly believes that the public-school system should start with 3- and 4-year-olds and would ensure 16 years of affordable education.
All of these candidates have their feet firmly planted on the ground and are eager to solve the major issues facing our region and nation. They operate in reality, not in conspiracies.
So, let us be forward looking and vote — Ellenson for Assembly, Zunker for Congress, and Biden-Harris our presidential ticket.
They care and are interested in our children, because they care and are interested in the future of our country.
Dee Taylor
Rice Lake
Modern Democratic Party falls short
President John F. Kennedy was a remarkable person; he took the bull by the horns and inspired America. I was 11 years old when he was assassinated and remember that day like it was yesterday. Kennedy gave us a mandate: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” What a great concept, that mentality made America great. Everyone pitching in, working hard, taking personal responsibility, providing for ourselves and our families.
Kennedy gave us another challenge; as a country we were going to reach the moon in just a few short years. That goal was almost inconceivable, but we did it, it was an astonishing accomplishment. They were common people who were determined to make things happen. No obstacle was too big, we could work hard and take care of ourselves and we did. We must continue to strive to preserve our Constitution, which has led to the longest running Republic in history.
I would like to encourage all descendants of the great Americans who voted for Kennedy to consider who will give your grandchildren a more stable country, with opportunities to make a good living and a secure life. The modern Democrat has taken the idea that we can take from the general fund and help everyone; history shows that will not work. We need an opportunity for everyone to get ahead, but not at the expense of others. Like President Kennedy told us: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This election is not about us. This is about our children and the future of our country.
Unfortunately John F. Kennedy is gone and so is that Democratic Party.
Tom Bice
Trempealeau
Administration’s moves can’t be ignored
We face a totalitarian menace, this time proclaimed by President Donald Trump himself as he undermines the upcoming presidential election by claiming:
• That the election is a scam — we need to “get rid of the ballots.”
• That no transfer of power needs to occur, only a continuation of power.
• That his campaign is working with red state legislatures to appoint “shadow” slates of electors to the Electoral College who support his candidacy to supplant those empowered by voters’ actual results if the need arises.
• That involving foreign influences in our electoral process to provide disinformation to voters via social media is encouraged to support his candidacy and to create chaos in undermining a fair and democratic election.
• That the Senate needs to expedite the appointment of a Supreme Court justice who will vote for Trump in the event election results are deadlocked or delayed.
And his Republican supporters are activating these strategies.
Such actions and statements are an affront to our heritage, to our values and to our freedoms. Our typing instructors from the Greatest Generation had the answer: “Now is the time for all good (wo)men to come to the aid of their country.” Be sure to be vigilant to Trump’s strategies for discounting your vote in the Nov. 3 election.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Falsities, political moves too frequent
Our president, Donald J. Trump, has made so many false statements that it makes me really wonder if his contracting COVID-19 is another one of those false statements and just a political move.
Look at how many people have gotten this very serious virus and how sick they have gotten. Look at the very long recovery process these people have gone through, so sick they are unable to hardly move let alone leave the hospital long enough for a field trip around the building to wave at spectators. Telling a foreign leader that he was so sick that he didn’t think he was going to live. Really, but still able to leave the hospital to ride around the hospital.
Could he have had just a case of the flu or was it just another political move. Just my opinion.
Cathy Jo Tice
Chippewa Falls
It’s a critical time for political humility
Two things said to be taboo for conversation are politics and religion. This writing is about both.
I am a political junkie and a Christian. However, my political speech far outweighs my religious/spiritual. Recently I was challenged by our pastor’s message to not let our politics block our story. It seemed aimed at me. Prior, I had drafted a letter to the editor critical of the opposing candidate and praising my own. This rewrite followed.
The message challenged me to not allow my political views interfere with my story and relating the gospel. I realized within our present political maelstrom, my opinion could be expressed so forcibly as to turn someone off. Previously, if that someone was for the opposition, so be it. It was all about winning the argument.
Is it really that important? Is this life more important than the everlasting one to follow?
We all are entitled to our opinion and vote for our candidate, but that does not mean we slander the opposing candidate or their followers. Therefore, I encourage you to vote and to vote for the candidate most worthy.
However, realize God is in control. Some, including myself, feel an opposing candidate would be bad for the country and its people. Yet knowing God is in control relieves some of the pressure.
I encourage you, if a person of prayer, to pray for both candidates of each office and regardless of the results accept them and respect and obey their authority — “to do whatever is good, to slander no one, to be peaceable and considerate, and to show true humility toward all men” (Titus 3:1,2). I won’t allow my political stand get in the way of telling how Jesus Christ saved me and how His free gift can be yours as well.
James Coil
Cumberland
Friendship broken over political views
My wife has, sorry, had a childhood friend for 45 years. We lived away, but whenever we were visiting her hometown, the two of them would get together and have a blast.
So, they did again last month, getting schnuckered together, having a good time. They never talked much about politics, knowing that they had different opinions. Her friend then posted on Facebook that she had a friend from the other side and that the secret to keeping the friendship alive was that they never talked politics. My wife responded that a strong friendship should be able to hold through a political debate and tried to have a civilized discussion. Unfortunately, her friend escalated and then unfriended my wife on Facebook and in real life.
How could it come this far? Despite their differences, they had been besties and my wife is the godmother of her two sons. They had known of each other’s political opinion for years and it was never a problem, until now. Why was her friend unable to lead a civil discussion about their view and values?
I imagine this is how it feels when you lose a loved one to a cult. Extreme views and beliefs replace common sense and openness to listen to other views and arguments. Instead of engaging in a discussion, the cult member escalates and cuts off relationships with anyone outside the cult to fully emerge in it. At this point I have trouble seeing a difference between certain political and religious followers and leaders. They both have dogmatic leaders, not allowing critical thoughts in their ranks, declaring “the others” evil.
I fear that we won’t be able to unite as a people after the elections.
Please, America, prove me wrong.
Markus Fasel
Eau Claire
Caretakers of local parks applauded
Because of the pandemic, we spend a lot of time in nature and thus have explored most of the parks in Eau Claire.
We admire their beauty and are very appreciative of the excellent care they receive — consistently. They are free of litter, trails/picnic areas are clean and maintained, grounds are beautifully groomed. All of these factors are also true of our cemeteries.
Thank you to our Parks Department for the excellent management and care of our natural areas. You are appreciated a lot.
Dorothy Sorlie and Jim Urness
Eau Claire