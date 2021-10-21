Wisconsin voters should have options
A recent surge of statewide voter suppression bills and ongoing attempts to erode fair and secure elections requires federal action. Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections to protect our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect people’s right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.
Because the COVID pandemic was rampant during the 2020 election many of us voted by absentee ballot, even though we were not sick. I would like to continue to be able to vote this this way. However, many of the restrictions Republican legislators are trying to put in place would only allow disabled to vote absentee. Many senior citizens prefer to vote absentee so they can avoid waiting in long voter lines.
Wisconsin legislators need to provide voters with options when it comes to casting our ballots.
Thomas Walsh
Menomonie
Measure champions Democratic causes
Democrats want to rush through a 2,500-page, $3.5 trillion bill that is supposed to be good for our nation.
Do you have any idea how much $3.5 trillion is? The bill is the equivalent of spending $1.4 billion for each page in the bill.
What is in the bill? There is more garbage in the bill than there is legitimate spending. A lot of money goes to groups and programs important to the Democrats. We are talking billions of dollars to groups who, like Planned Parenthood, will then donate thousands back to their favorite politicians to get them re-elected. We used to call that bribery.
Reconciliation: This will allow the Democrats to sidestep the normal congressional process and make it easier to pass because they know so many people are against it. It’s much like the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court, which Democrats also want to change. Checks and balances used for centuries harnessed overeager and/or rogue politicians, but Democrats want to change those too.
I called Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office numerous times recently. I only had one question for her. I wanted to know how many people have called her office showing support or opposition to this bill. I asked if they kept track of those numbers? Yes, of course they do, but I can’t have them. So much for representation and transparency.
If you have questions about this bill, and you should, just google it. Also, call Baldwin’s office and find out if she is working for us or some other entity. Her information is online but you already knew that.
We must all get more involved in politics because we can no longer trust many of the people we pay to represent us. Citizens or subjects?
Thomas Wulf
New Richmond
Current vaccines fail to measure up
Whatever happened to one and done? The vaccines from decades ago were all one and done. One shot and you were safe forever. Polio, small pox, chicken pox, mumps and all the vaccinations required before your children could start school were all one and done.
I find it hard to believe that decades ago scientists were better at creating vaccines that would make you safe forever. With all the advances in technology and medicine, I find it hard to believe that we can only create a vaccine so lacking that we can still be infected and still pass the virus to others, even after getting the shot.
So what happened? There is little money to be made in one-and-done vaccines. Decades ago we were offered the flu shot, not a cure, but it still offered some protection. It didn’t eliminate the flu, but required annual shots — hopefully targeting the correct variant.
Now we have the coronavirus. We now have a vaccine so weak that we need one, then two, then a third shot and all within a six-to eight-month time period. Not creating a vaccine that eliminates the virus allows it to mutate. So what do we do? We blame the unvaccinated for the variants, instead of a weak vaccine. To make it worse, some call it the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
I predict we will never, ever see another one-and-done vaccine. Why? After decades we certainly have the knowledge to do this. Could it be for profit? I suspect we will now have two moneymaking vaccinations annually.
All of this of course is my opinion, and I do value my opinion.
Leonard Schultz
Fountain City
All should be taking virus precautions
I would like to applaud the Pablo at the Confluence for requiring an ID, a proof of vaccination card or a test and a mask in order to enter the building.
This has all been done in the best interest of our public health. I was rather dismayed, however, to see that a number of people removed their masks or wore them around their chins once they entered the seating part of the building.
In order to be effective and to be courteous to those sitting near you, the mask needs to remain in place.
Judy Anderson
Eau Claire
A comparison of last two presidents
Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States (2009 to 2017), was the first Black president and was twice elected as president of the U.S.
Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States (2017 to 2021), was the first president to be twice impeached as president of the U.S.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
Gun culture too fervent in Wisconsin
I see a strong pattern repeated across Wisconsin: rule by bullying.
Nowhere is this more apparent that in our cultural gun idolatry. Guns are God. One, with weapons loaded, may currently walk into another’s home without permission. You can take my gun when you can pry it from my cold, dead lack of consensus. Westworld and Dodge City convergent.
But there is considerable danger in a cultural normality that describes that we are only safe by the threat of violence. We are caught in the crossfire of those who are unabashedly comfortable with rule by force. And I am not speaking exclusively of flying bullets. Be careful: If it moves from right to left, it’s fit for target practice.
Steve Betchkal
Eau Claire