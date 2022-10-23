Should voters hire our sheriff?
I do not know deputies “H” or “R”, nor do I have any idea whether they are the best person to administer a large budget, be boss to a lot of employees and run a big “hotel.”
Choosing a person based on number of yard signs seems silly. Choosing a person on their political affiliation seems worse. (I care if you’re a Republican or Democrat for state or federal office, but it seems counterproductive in law enforcement).
Giving the possible impression that the sheriff is “in the pocket” of a political party doesn’t pass the smell test. Also, will there be a morale problem in the department between the winning and losing camps?
Whoever we hire (vote in) has the job for four years whether he does a great job or a lousy one.
Would it make more sense to have a county commission interview potential applicants and hire the best one? This seems to work in the city police department. Then if the man does a good job, he doesn’t have to go through this again in four years and he can be let go if things don’t work out.
We voters messed up a few years ago on county treasurer. Is there a better way?
John Layde
Eau Claire
Why deny voting rights?
What exactly are the definitions of rights and privileges?
As Americans, we have the right to: 1. vote, 2. free education up to grade 12, 3. petition the government, 4. peacefully assemble, 5. worship at our religion of choice, 6. marry our better half.
Ok, now for privileges: 1. to drive a car, 2. to enter a bar to socialize, 3. to acquire a license to marry or drive. Yet, for some reason, many convicted felons are denied the right to vote.
For some of the privileges, I can understand why they are not allowed. But I am confused as to why convicted felons are not allowed to vote. If I am mistaken, I apologize. Anyone care to elaborate?
Donna Gavin
Eau Claire
Hearings compelling
In 1710, as Jonathan Swift was pondering the dangers of lies and the difficulties of truth, he wrote, “... so the greatest liar hath his believers: and it often happens, that if a lie be believed only for an hour, it hath done its work, and there is no further occasion for it. Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it, so that when men come to be undeceived, it is too late; the jest is over, and the tale hath had its effect ... ”
Starting on June 9, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol held the first of its public hearings. The hearings were Robert’s Rules of Order run, unemotional, and, for many, boring. And they were long; each lasting 2 to 3 hours. The latest was held Oct. 13. Each hearing was recorded in full by C-SPAN with no commentary by any commercial or private entities.
For independent thinkers and others who like to “get it from the horse’s mouth”, the committee’s sessions are available to watch or listen, at no cost, on one of C-SPAN’s cooperating TV or radio stations, or on YouTube. Our local public librarians are always ready to assist the public with resources such as C-SPAN.
Some are saying that, in this election, the very foundation of our constitutional republic is on the line. They say protecting our democracy is the most important reason to vote on Nov. 8.
The base of each party is said to be unmoved at this point. So, it seems to me, our democracy is now in the hands of those who are independent thinkers and rarely or never vote. My hope for the survival of our constitutional republic rests in their hands.
Please register. Please vote.
Susan Brooks
Almena