Packers have some rethinking to do
Just watched another pathetic game by the Green Bay Slackers. It seems we are regressing to the 1980s. Aaron Rodgers has been off on passing all year so far, and the defense decides to lay down in the second half.
Packers have some rethinking to do
Just watched another pathetic game by the Green Bay Slackers. It seems we are regressing to the 1980s. Aaron Rodgers has been off on passing all year so far, and the defense decides to lay down in the second half.
I think it’s time to cut ties with David Bakhtiari; the man hasn’t played one full game in three years.
I believe it’s time for the board of directors to rethink Mark Murphy and Brian Gutekunst leading the team. In the 11 seasons since Rodgers won the Super Bowl, not including this year, we have finished first in the division eight times, second once and third twice, only to be beaten in the playoffs each time.
We keep giving Rodgers these big contracts but we never seem to get any really good help. The Packers’ payroll this year is over $200 million, with about $40 million going to Rogers. Maybe it’s time to bite the bullet and part ways with him.
People always complain about Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins. Well, he made sure that the team had plenty of money to get people to help him win a Super Bowl.
The defensive players don’t want to tackle. They just want to knock the guy down. Football is a rough sport, and if you’re worried about getting hurt, maybe you should take up basket weaving. After all, you’re being paid millions to play a game.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Choice clear for Chippewa sheriff
The race for sheriff is the most clear cut of all those on the ballot this fall.
Chippewa County currently has a very professional, well-run department, and it is in the best interests of all county residents to keep this is place. The Sheriff’s Office is quite large and takes someone with significant law enforcement experience to manage deputies, oversee the jail, and deal with the County Board and the public.
Chris Kowalczyk, with his years of experience, meets the requirements of leadership. He has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, serving in various capacities — currently as an investigator — and has shown both his lifetime commitment to Chippewa County and his ability to undertake the duties of service in the capacity of sheriff.
Vote to keep the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office strong and well-run. Vote for Chris Kowalczyk.
CW King
Chippewa Falls
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.