Choice is clear in next week’s election
Imagine you were married to a spouse who regularly belittled you, called you a loser and was unfaithful to your marital vows. Why would you suffer those indignities and betrayals year after year? Why would you continue to support those practices? Would your pride be hurt more by admitting you’d made a huge mistake marrying this person?
By accepting this mistreatment, pretending that it’s normal, upholding a travesty, you would be degrading yourself, as well as disowning the marital promise that you be cherished, honored and protected.
Why, America, would you choose to endure four more years in relationship with a president who, like the spouse described above, is unfit for the office, who trashes our servicemen and women, who disdains the Constitution he swore to defend, who makes a show of embracing the flag in public, while behind closed doors wipes his feet on it?
How can those who claim to uphold the sanctity of marriage, who cringe at the thought of same-gender couples afforded such a union, be complicit in retaining a president who profanes our sacred civic trust that he revere our democratic institutions, that he “comfort us, honor and keep us, in sickness and in health, and forsaking all (selfish gain), hold us (together) as long as (he shall serve.)”?
Next week we have the means of ridding ourselves of a ruinous mismatch begun four years ago. Nothing can justify prolonging, compounding, the misery our union has withstood because of that earlier, unfortunate, choice.
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Leadership needed on face mask issue
My life has come to a halt due to these mask mandates. I am surely not the only person who suffers from claustrophobia that makes mask wearing impossible.
I feel like a criminal because I cannot wear a mask. These political ads and other ads that keep harping on the point of wearing a mask is very debasing to people who can’t. It is not that we are unpatriotic at all. From what the news keeps reporting it doesn’t appear that the spread of COVID-19 has gone down at all from implementing the mask mandates, it seems quite the opposite has been happening.
I just want someone to explain why the cases are going up and be honest about it. I would very much like to be able to work, get my own groceries, go to appointments and just plain live again. As I have stated there has to be others who cannot wear a mask, and perhaps it is time that we started speaking up and defending our constitutional rights as citizens to the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We cannot keep letting the fearful be in charge of these rights. Our elected officials need to take charge and move us forward.
Jane Parker
Eau Claire
America is becoming a ‘corporatocracy’
In a recent interview, renowned linguist and social critic Noam Chomsky said our government is nearly the opposite of fascism, because under fascism, the government has all of the power, but in the U.S., big corporations have most of the power.
While President Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress use fascist methods — substituting propaganda for facts and science; calling the press, our last defense against tyranny, fake news; firing inspectors general; projecting their faults upon their opponents; scapegoating; fomenting civil unrest; suppressing voters; blaming their victims; and doing whatever they can get away with — our republic is becoming an oligarchy or corporatocracy.
Chomsky calls Trump and the Republican Party the greatest threats in history to the survival of our species. They subvert democracy by abuse of executive power, by profiting from racial and economic injustice, and by making the Senate dysfunctional. They exacerbate the climate crisis by weakening environmental protections, promoting fossil fuels and discouraging clean energy. They are bringing us closer to nuclear war by cancelling treaties with Iran and Russia, increasing a chaos of climate refugees and reviving an arms race, such that the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved its Doomsday Clock to 10 seconds before midnight.
To re-elect Trump and the Republican majority in the Senate would be suicidal for what remains of our republic and for the future of humanity on earth.
William Laine
Menomonie
Biden would tame chaos, divisiveness
With all the chaos and divisiveness in our nation I am concerned about our democracy.
When I ask myself who would benefit from the “fall” of our democracy, it seems obvious that it would be our enemies, i.e., Russia, China, Iran, etc. I would guess these enemies are taking great pleasure in our present-day struggles.
The news reports that these enemies are actively trying to fuel the chaos and divisiveness. I believe it is time for Americans to unite to protect our democracy from these real enemies. Based on what we have seen over the last 3½ years, I believe that if Donald Trump were to be reelected, the chaos and divisiveness would only intensify.
Electing Joe Biden would not magically or immediately bring us together. However, I believe that it would be a step in the right direction and for the sake of our democracy we need to take that first step. So, however you have to do it, please make sure you get out and vote.
Dave Hoban
Eau Claire
Change needed in our state government
Do you like paying more than you have to for health care in Wisconsin? I don’t.
Do you like that your property taxes pay huge amounts of money to private schools while your kids’ public schools get strangled to death? I don’t.
Do you want your grandkids to work for decades just to pay off school loans? I don’t.
Would you like state of the art communications in your neck of the woods? I would.
Do you want to get this virus mess cleared up for good? I do.
Do you want health care when you or your loved ones catch it? You’re dang right. And there’s enough responsibility all around on this one.
I’d like people who make rules and laws about peoples’ lives to be good at it. Any public servant who is called in for a special session to problem solve, and only checks in for 30 seconds and walks away, is not worthy of the position or “job” that they are paid to do. Yes, we’ll be voting for a person, but it’s more than that: If we the people want more control over our lives, then we have to do whatever we can to vote for people who want that too.
Don’t you want to be governed by people who are willing to really problem solve our dilemmas in fair and honest ways? Whatever happened to consumer protections?
It’s time for a new tune to be sung in Madison. If you agree with me, then you need to vote for Charlene “Charlie” Warner in state Assembly District 93. She shares our values and can be very persuasive when fighting for what we need. Wisconsin, the golden lady at the top of the dome overlooks us all. Let’s never stop choosing the best for her.
Linda Norton
Eau Claire
Current climate in U.S. summarized
The following are quotes from Lt. Col. Allen West, who served 22 years in the Army and is from a Black family that served in the military. His comments summarize what’s happening in America. I agree with him. There’s nothing I need to add. As an American citizen, you have the freedom to agree or disagree.
Note: These comments are from an interview with Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin” in June.
“Well, I think the most important thing is you have to draw that clear delineation. You know, I live here in Texas and there was a 26-year-old by the name of William Barret Travis, who at the Alamo, was surrounded by 2,000 or 3,000 of the Mexican Army ... . He took out his sword, he drew a line in the sand and he said, which side of the line are you going to stand on?
“And I think that’s the moment that we are at in the United States of America, where we need to have someone who stands up and says, there’s a line in the sand and either you are going to stand with the mob, you’re going to stand with the radicals, you’re going to stand with the progressive socialists, the Marxists, the statists, the people that do not believe in individual sovereignty. They believe in collective subjugation.
“Or are you going to stand for what America truly is or you want to see the fundamental transformation of the greatest gift that God had given this world and that’s this nation.
“That’s the choice that we have to make ... . There’s two different philosophies of governance. ... It’s either a constitutional conservatism or it’s progressive socialism and that is what we have to decide in this year, 2020, the year of clear vision.”
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Voting experience in EC a positive one
I voted today at the drive-in area and was impressed with the way it was organized and want to express my appreciation for this opportunity.
Everyone involved was helpful and courteous. Thanks to all of those who planned it or worked there. And even the voters were patient and careful of others.
I’m hopeful we can go forward after this election and get back to a peaceful, calm and healthy lifestyle.
Mary Peterson
Eau Claire
GOP legislators not getting it done
Wisconsin is in a crisis when it comes to COVID-19. We are one of the hot spots in the nation, recently ranking third in new cases and No. 1 in positivity rate. Things are getting worse and not better.
So in times of crisis people look to their leaders. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, “Wisconsin has been the least active full-time legislature in the entire country since the start of the pandemic.” Wisconsin is No 1. That is in having a leadership do nothing for months in the time of a pandemic. Is this the leadership we want for the next two years?
The Republicans’ major agenda seems to be to try to stop Gov. Tony Evers from protecting our state and its citizens. The state of Wisconsin is in a dire situation, while our Republican leadership are hiding in their bunkers.
Dave Rowe
Altoona