As a former Eau Claire County Board supervisor, I served on and chaired the county’s Judiciary and Law committee for many years. That experience afforded me the opportunity to meet and work with many individuals within the Sheriff’s Office — from the patrol and detective divisions to the jail and administrative staff.
I know both of the individuals running for Eau Claire County sheriff. Both are fine, hard-working gentlemen. However, in my estimation, one does rise above the other for this important position — Dave Riewestahl. First and foremost, Dave has had supervisory and leadership experience as a patrol sergeant and jail lieutenant; and now, as jail captain and administrator. In addition, Dave always showed a willingness to listen to all perspectives and ideas on some very complex issues facing the department. This quality will bode well with developing collaborations with community citizens and businesses in solving any problems or concerns.
In short, administrative experience, supervisory skills, plus the professional manner in which he approaches issues, are the qualities best suited for the position of sheriff. I encourage all of you to vote for Riewestahl for sheriff of Eau Claire County.
As sort of “post script” — it is refreshing that the campaigning for this position has been very positive and cordial.
Sue Miller
Altoona
TV attack ad ill-advised
The Tony Evers campaign ads imply that it is Tim Michels’ agenda to force his employees to have sex with superiors, and this will be his policy if elected governor of Wisconsin. Michels employs thousands of employees and supervisors in a very large multi-state corporation. He doesn’t personally supervise each and every one of these people.
Gov. Evers spent decades in education administration, from principal up to state superintendent of Public Instruction. Exactly how many women and children were victimized by Evers “employees” in this period? Many of whom were directly overseen by Evers. Does this mean that this is the Evers agenda? Of course not, nor is it the Michels agenda, and it is very dirty politics and irresponsible of the governor of our great state of Wisconsin.
Evers’ right-hand man, Mandela Barnes, seems very proud to announce in his ads that, “My mom was a nurse, my father worked third shift.” Is he ashamed of his father’s occupation, such that he takes great care not to mention it? Every man’s work is something to be proud of, not matter what it is (unless it’s illegal activities).
Mike O’Haver
Stanley
‘Big Lie’ support troubling
During the 2020 election, Derrick Van Orden asked us to send a SEAL to Washington. We did not. On Jan. 6, 2021, Van Orden sent himself to Washington in support of the “Big Lie.”
Now, in 2022, he asks us to try something different. They did; they tried to overturn a legal election and staged an insurrection.
We already have many members of the House of Representatives who support the Big Lie and undoing a legal election. Members who have sworn to uphold the Constitution and democracy have not been doing so.
Do we need more Big Lie supporters in Congress? I think not. The country and democracy is in peril and it is time for sanity, truth and allegiance. Not more lies.