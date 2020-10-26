Virus help needed
The coronavirus pandemic has presented the toughest economic and public health challenge we’ve seen in modern history. Across the country, millions of people have been laid off through no fault of their own and hundreds and thousands of Americans have died from COVID-19.
In these times of turmoil, the labor movement has risen to the occasion, fighting for PPE on the front line and calling Congress to get needed funding for our postal service and local communities. Working people have banded together to host food drives and free lunches for those in need.
But no matter how much effort we give, it pales in comparison to the assistance we could have had — and still need — from our federal government. That’s why we cannot stress the importance of this upcoming election enough. We have the chance to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, an experienced team who can tackle our nation’s problems and have pledged to support America’s workers.
Larry Shepler
Eau Claire
Capitalism vs. socialism
I have five questions for those who think socialism/communism is so great.
Question 1: How did and has socialism/communism been working in Russia, China and Cuba? Not so well.
Question 2: How is socialism working in Venezuela? Not so well. It was the fourth-wealthiest country in the world under capitalism and under socialism has become among the poorest.
Question 3: A hypothetical. Under capitalism you have a great job as chemist making $30 an hour, and Smedly is a street sweeper making $10 an hour. Under socialism/communism — with all people treated the same — the government will take money from you and give it to Smedly. Now you are both making $20. How would you feel as the chemist? What would be your incentive to improve yourself? As the street sweeper, what would be your incentive?
Question 4: Where do you think all the money for free college and health care would come from? The rich? I don’t think so. Joe Biden is worth an estimated $9 million and you know he will not tax himself or his Washington, D.C., buddies. He will overtax other millionaires who will move out of the country and take their businesses with them. Thus we, the common folk, will be left with no good jobs or income.
Question 5: For those who think they will get a free college education, think again. The government will control and select who will go to college, where you will go and what classes you will take. If you flunk out, you will not be given a second chance and you will become a common worker (possibly the street sweeper). As for free health coverage, again the government will control who gets what and when and where you will get the services you need.
John Nicolai
Eau Claire
Why I support Biden
I was asked why I would vote for Joe Biden. That was a reasonable question deserving of a reasonable answer.
I believe Biden is a good, decent, honorable man. I believe he is a political moderate, much as myself.
Biden will work to unite Americans rather than divide them. He will not insult our intelligence daily with easily disproved lies. He will restore dignity to the presidency.
Biden will not tell us the free press is our enemy. He will not tell us that Vladimir Putin is more trustworthy than our CIA, FBI, NSA or DOJ. He will not separate immigrant families or cage their children. He will not abandon NATO allies who have maintained peace in Europe for 75 years. He will not insult allies such as Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron or Justin Trudeau while flattering Putin and Kim Jong-un.
Biden will not place tariffs on our closest trading partners. He will not consider withdrawing from agreements like the Paris accords, designed to study climate change worldwide. A devout Catholic, Biden will not use Christianity in a photo opp. He will surround himself with strong advisers who will accept science and history in developing policy (at the time of this writing, we had eight presidential advisers under indictment or in jail). Biden will never allow white supremacists to be involved in his campaign.
I believe Biden will do what’s right. Biden is my choice because I love America. Our citizens certainly deserve better than we have gotten from this administration.
Vincent Ruzic
Hixton
In support of Zunker
I was reading about a debate between Senate candidates in Georgia. The Republican kept saying “radical socialist agenda” and falsely accusing his opponent of wanting to defund the police. Sound familiar?
Tom Tiffany uses the term “radical socialist anarchists” and falsely accuses Tricia Zunker of wanting to defund the police. Tiffany has made it clear he’s all aboard the Trump train and proved it by joining only 17 others out of 435 representatives in refusing to condemn QAnon (a conspiracy theory that has no basis in fact).
Constituents have a right to expect that our elected representatives make decisions based on facts, not opinions. Zunker got politically involved because of concern over food insecurity (PC for hunger) and the many young people impacted in central Wisconsin. Zunker shows the independence and analytical and critical-thinking skills to represent the people of this district rather than the interests of big-money donors. We need leaders in this time of economic crisis who are able to make decisions which directly impact and benefit the people they represent.
A vote for Zunker will be a step in the right direction for the 7th Congressional District.
Erik Larsen
Phillips
Care plan not radical
The USA is a form of democratic socialism that “stresses the political aspect (of socialism), accepting a compromise in the economic field between state and private enterprise,” according to a Webster dictionary.
In this compromise between state and private enterprise, the USA has mostly chosen to buy health care from private businesses. The failures of such a patch-work system are on display by our ongoing coronavirus epidemic: People with health care through their employment lost care when they lost their jobs, the time when they needed it most.
Prevention should be a mainstay of good health care, yet a third of people in a recent poll said they skipped appointments because they couldn’t afford them. People go bankrupt from paying high medical bills. Companies make money by denying coverage of certain health problems or don’t even accept some people because of preexisting conditions.
Hospitals are able to treat uninsured people now in our system when they become acutely ill because the hospitals charge insured people more and receive some government help. Thus health care costs should not increase with a type of Medicare-for-all. In fact, by eliminating unnecessary paper-shuffling by health insurance companies, costs will go down. We are now paying about twice as much for our health care than most developed countries.
Republicans have criticized nationwide health care as an idea of the “radical left.” This is far from the case. We the people, through the votes of our representatives, have in the past decided to regulate many private enterprises, such as requiring clean water and air. In some areas — including defense, tax collection, judicial matters, Social Security and highways — we have chosen to remove the role of private enterprise altogether. We already provide government health care for veterans, the poor and people over 65. Having nationwide health care would not move us ideologically further left and it is hardly radical.
Jim Kurz
Ladysmith
Berge needed in 68th
As someone in the 68th District who is voting for Emily Berge for state Assembly, I want to share my reasons.
Berge is my City Council representative in Eau Claire. When I called her about a neighborhood issue, she listened, got me in contact with city staff, and connected me with our newly organizing neighborhood association, which I joined. Emily came to our meetings and helped us in planning. She even helped distribute flyers for a big (pre-pandemic) event, getting to know people as she walked the neighborhood.
Berge is known for facilitating the creation of neighborhood organizations throughout her council district. Last year, she organized a city-wide neighborhood association summit, the first in several years. I have seen that Emily wants to know her constituents and to work on the issues we care about. In our neighborhood, as in our assembly district, we see an obvious mix of political views and affiliations. I have always been an independent voter. During his last assembly race, Jesse James canvassed in our neighborhood. We were out on our porch when he came to our neighbor’s house and expected he’d visit us next. But he did not — it seemed he was only talking to people he thought were affiliated with his party. This is all too common. There was a time when elected officials believed they needed to represent all their constituents, no matter their presumed vote. That’s no longer true, but we need to bring it back.
I know we can count on Berge to work for everyone in our district. She’s been traveling the 68th to meet folks, ask them what’s important to them and listen. We need her in Madison to work on behalf of all of us.
Sandra Ahrens
Eau Claire