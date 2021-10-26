Multiple doses often required
The letter entitled “Current vaccines fail to measure up” (Oct. 22) contains inaccuracies. The author listed four diseases for which vaccines have been used and said that each of them was a “one and done” preventive measure. “One shot and you were safe forever.”
Smallpox: According to the CDC, “Smallpox vaccination can protect you from smallpox for about 3 to 5 years. ... If you need long-term protection, you may need to get a booster vaccination. ... Routine smallpox vaccination among the American public stopped in 1972 after the disease was eradicated in the United States.”
Polio: The oral polio vaccine is no longer used in the United States. However, the World Health Organization “recommends a four dose schedule” if it is used. In the United States, the CDC recommends a four-dose inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) series in children.
Chicken pox: The varicella (chicken pox) vaccine was first approved for use as a single dose in the United States in 1995. However, “even in settings in which vaccination coverage was nearly universal and vaccine performed as expected, the 1-dose vaccination program could not prevent varicella outbreaks completely.” In 2005-06 the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended “implementation of a routine 2-dose varicella vaccination program for children.”
Mumps: The “ACIP recommends 2 doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine routinely for children.”
The author of the letter continued by saying that “all the vaccinations required before your children could start school were all one and done.” The ACIP vaccination schedule lists 10 different vaccines that children should receive by 6 years old, each of them requiring at least two doses.
The concept of “one and done” does not appear to apply to children’s vaccines.
Ken Adler
Eau Claire
Dangerous area for pedestrians
I live on the busy corner of Farwell and Washington streets. Drivers have either forgotten or don’t care about the pedestrian signals, especially turning right from Washington onto Farwell. Every day three to five people are nearly hit and have to stop even though they have the walk signal.
This summer I was bumped by a pickup truck, and the driver actually gave me the finger. This is a high foot traffic intersection with college students. I ask, what’s it going to take, a critical injury? A death before something is done?
Suggestion: Put up four signs 75 feet before the intersection on each corner warning that there’s a pedestrian walk signal ahead. Thank you.
Brad Essick
Eau Claire