We believe Sen. Ron Johnson needs to clear up his involvement in the fake electors documents trying to stop the transfer of power in D.C. He said he was involved for only three seconds. That is hogwash. How did he know what was in the package?
Johnson said the package was delivered to his office by a congressman from Pennsylvania. This is not true, as the Pennsylvania congressman denied sending the fake document to Johnson’s office. So what is the truth? I am sure the tooth fairy did not bring the documents to your office.
Johnson needs to disclose who selected him to deliver the fake documents to the VP’s office on Jan. 6, 2021. You can thank the VP’s staff for declining your most generous offer. Why would you want to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power? Why did you throw your staff under the bus, blaming them for making the call? It is hard to understand why you did not just throw the fake documents away or, better yet, call the FBI. What have you done with the documents? Are they hanging on your office wall? Your willingness to throw the voters of Wisconsin and all the poll workers under the bus is hard to accept.
One last thing: What bills have you offered to improve the lives of middle-class Wisconsinites? Telling this 86-year-old senior citizen to go back to work and reducing my Social Security does not count.
David Becker
Eau Claire
Let’s return to Grand Old Party
This letter is intended for lifelong Republicans who dislike what the party has become under Donald Trump. If you still support conservation, local control, small government, fiscal responsibility, and using bipartisanship and compromise to help identify and solve problems, please reconsider your vote.
Election integrity is under fire, not from nonexistent “voter fraud,” but from gerrymandering and laws which deny legitimate voters access to ballots and the polls. Republicans are not willing to stop there. Republican states seem intent on refusing to recognize popular results of elections. They are poised to allow state legislators or governors to refuse to certify electors if the outcome of the election is not what they want.
The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin will not promise to certify election results, presumably because he intends to overturn those results if he does not like them. America used to mock nations whose leaders routinely canceled or disregarded election results. We are dangerously close to becoming one of them.
Polls indicate that roughly one-third of Republicans reject Trump’s “Big Lie.” Many Republicans are dismayed by what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. If you are in this group and resent being sneeringly dismissed as RINOs by right wingers who dominate your party, I would respectfully suggest a vote for Tony Evers for governor, for Mandela Barnes for senator, and for Richard Ausman for congressman. Our democracy will be safe and moderate Republicans will have an opportunity to take back the GOP with the radicals gone.