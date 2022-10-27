Senator not trustworthy
Let me get this straight.
Sen. Ron Johnson wants us to believe that he was unaware that a member of his staff was presenting an alternate slate of electors to Vice President Mike Pence to use to re-elect Donald Trump in the 2020 elections regardless of the actual vote of the United States voters. And yet no one has been fired for going behind his back to make this move in his name without his knowledge.
How can we trust Johnson to represent the people of Wisconsin when he can’t even run his own Senate office?
Steve Willi
Chippewa Falls
Religious beliefs personal
I read with interest a letter to the editor on Oct. 18 that claimed Christians are a “persecuted minority” in the U.S. It only took me one click on my search engine to determine that Christians make up 70% of the nation’s population. This is hardly a minority.
Abortion is a tough issue but in the end I personally believe that a woman should have the ability to make that choice in a private manner after consulting with their family and/or their medical care team. From 2006 through 2019, the number of abortions has decreased 26% (852,385 in 2006 and 629,898 in 2019). It seems that the trend is moving in the appropriate direction through current methods of preventing unwanted pregnancies.
As far as Christians being “persecuted” for their beliefs, I think the author has it exactly backwards. The truth is Christians are attempting to force their beliefs on the rest of us. The Bible doesn’t mention abortion in either the new or old Testaments. And to claim that the Bible is the absolute truth is an opinion, not a fact.
Strongly held religious beliefs are guaranteed by our Constitution. Fortunately for our citizens we also have the right not to believe the Bible or any other religious text. We should all mind our own business and that includes keeping intensely personal choices personal.
Steve Holzhausen
Eau Claire
Evers warrants support
I came away from a gubernatorial “debate” with several impressions.
Neither candidate is a sparkling debater, however, Gov. Tony Evers did offer more substance to his responses on reproductive rights, gun control and public education. Tim Michels had few specifics on what he would do as governor, besides “I’m going to be tough.” He paints broad brushstrokes of accusations about inflation and gas prices, public education, pardons and election fraud. He offered few actual solutions.
Evers has been an effective governor in these challenging times. His leadership during the pandemic saved businesses, Wisconsin families and lives. He produced real cuts in income and property taxes for the majority of Wisconsin taxpayers. He facilitated billions of dollars of aid for small business and their employees.
Evers has invested in our public schools and in repairing our state highways. He supported Wisconsin farms with $100 million. He has defended women’s reproductive rights and vetoed extreme abortion bills by the Republican state Legislature. In fact, Evers had to make over 100 vetoes of radical legislation.
Michels promises to rid our public schools of that “critical race theory” and he will try to send limited state education funds to private schools. He opposes background checks and red flag laws for those who may be dangerous to their family or neighbors. He says he will end Wisconsin’s election fraud, even though we have some of the cleanest elections in the nation.
Wisconsin needs common sense leadership based on sound ideas and actual solutions to today’s complex problems. Wisconsin needs a governor who can be counted on to act in the best interests of the people. Wisconsin voters should re-elect Evers.
Kenneth Sullivan
Eau Claire
Retirees shortchanged
Eau Claire Area School District teachers who were retiring at the end of the last (2021-2022) school year had to submit their retirement papers by February 1, 2022. No surprise.
But, after the April spring break, the school district simply announced all retirees (who were currently retired under the district insurance benefits plan, plus those retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year) would now lose their district insurance benefits. There is clearly a disconnect here between promises made and promises broken.
Plus, despite promises previous referendums would reduce class sizes, the class size can go up to 34 per class this school year.
I can not support an Eau Claire Area School District referendum or the Eau Claire Area District School Board if this is the way they treat their long-term employees. This treatment is reprehensible. Trust has been broken.
Lauri Bickel
Eau Claire
Who deserves our vote?
I am not a liberal. As a student at UW-Eau Claire, I voted for Ronald Reagan twice for president and later Tommy Thompson four times for governor. I’m writing today because, in the upcoming Wisconsin election, not one Republican in the major races deserves our vote. Here’s why:
In the debate for governor recently, Tim Michels said climate change is nothing serious, just a part of a natural cycle. Regarding abortion, he said maybe he’d allow it if the woman was raped.
Ron Johnson, running for Senate, said, out loud, that laws should be changed so that Congress can decide, on an annual basis, whether or not to make Social Security payments to seniors. You and I have earned our Social Security benefits during our lifetimes of work. They are not “entitlements” nor a “Ponzi scheme” as Johnson has called them. Are you really willing to risk your chance at a decent retirement just to vote for someone with an “R” behind his name?
Tom Tiffany, our current congressman, is co-sponsoring a bill that would wipe out the greatest funding source for the outdoors. The Pittman-Robertson Act was enacted in 1937 and has provided millions of dollars of funding to Wisconsin for hunter safety programs, wildlife habitat restoration, elk reintroduction, bird habitat, trails, boat landings and hunting opportunities galore. Northern Wisconsin places a high value on outdoor recreation. Tiffany’s effort to kill this funding is opposed by every major outdoor group including Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, the National Wildlife Foundation and even the National Rifle Association. The facts about this are easy to look up.
If you value women’s rights, Wisconsin’s great outdoors and Social Security for you, your parents and grandparents, please don’t make the mistake of putting these men in office on Nov. 8.
Jim Stroschein
Washburn