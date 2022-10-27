I did not want to write this letter. As the election gets nearer to Nov. 8, I have a sinking feeling the electorate is on the verge of making a very serious mistake.
Elections matter; local elections hit right at home. Allow me to examine the Republican candidates and what they bring to the election table. Start with Derrick Van Orden. He states that he is a 26-year veteran. Seldom does he say exactly what his plans are other than term limits and prohibiting ex-legislators from becoming lobbyists when they retire from their elective position. Strictly a fairy tale.
Can you imagine a junior representative convincing the old guard they should just go home when their term is over? To me this shows complete ignorance of the way the system works.
Tim Michels states he is a veteran also. So am I. Being a veteran has never made me feel it makes me qualified for a government position. Both Tim and Derrick look upon politicians as evil and possibly worse. Strange that they both want to become one.
Tim says if he gets to Madison he will demolish ... What? Doesn't say. But Tim will wage war on any programs that favor the unfortunate such as free and reduced school lunches. He plans to carry on the war on public schools started by Scott Walker.
Then there is Sen. Ron Johnson. How do the Republicans manage to find these guys? Recall Joe McCarthy, always an embarrassment to our state. Remember Bob Kasten? So drunk he became known as "Wrong Way Bob." Driving wrong on one-way streets in D.C. Ron will advise you to gargle to defeat COVID. He ranks among the richest 10 senators. He's a politician writ large.
Think about your vote. Do you really want these guys?