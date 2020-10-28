State task force recommendations near
The Climate Change Task Force commissioned by Gov. Tony Evers last October has been diligently working on finalizing recommendations by Oct. 31 of this year. The public has been included through open virtual committee meetings, by accepting public comment via email and through five listening sessions this summer. Kudos for running an inclusive process.
One topic that has been discussed by the task force and was a consistent theme in public input is carbon pricing, and more specifically a carbon fee and dividend (CF&D). To honor that input, one of the most powerful recommendations by the task force would be for the state of Wisconsin to call for a federal CF&D policy, the benefits of which are many:
• Reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 40% by 2030.
• Revenue neutral and market driven; does not represent new government regulations.
• Revenue collected will be equally distributed as a dividend to all Americans, which benefits low-income people more than others, and thus integrates environmental justice.
• Conversion to renewables will lead to reduced air pollution and improved health for all.
• Potential for broad bipartisan support.
As stated by over 3,500 economists in the Wall Street Journal, a steadily increasing carbon tax is one of the most effective ways to convert to clean energy and a low-carbon future without imposing restrictive government regulations. And if implemented as revenue neutral (the dividend) would be fair and equitable to all American families.
I thank the task force members for their dedication and hard work. There will be many solid recommendations they bring forward that Wisconsin should implement. I truly hope one of them urges Evers to call on our federal government to make CF&D a key part of a national climate change policy.
John Skoug
Osseo
A song list to pair with the virus pandemic
"It's the End of the World as We Know It" by REM is a song that came to mind when the coronavirus turned our world upside down. Johnny Rivers has the "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu." They are not bad compared to COVID-19.
The Georgia Satellites' "don't hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself," "Don't Stand so Close to Me" by the Police and Bette Midler's "God is watching us from a distance" are songs that are socially distant.
In this pandemic there are beautiful smiles that are being covered up by masks. Meanwhile, keep your chin up.
"Don't Worry, Be Happy" by Bobby McFerrin and the Beatles song "We Can Work It Out" close out this medley.
As NBC News anchor Lester Holt says at the end of each broadcast, "Take care of yourself and each other."
Bob Dettmer
Eau Claire