Let’s not overlook next year’s elections
Let’s forget about 2024. It’s really about the elections of 2022.
Trump was three million votes short of a majority in 2016 and seven million in 2020. Even with gerrymandered districts and voter suppression efforts, there simply is no chance he could win an election in 2024; he’s just too objectionable a character for the majority of Americans.
The danger to democratic, that is, majority rule, would be from an autocratic Trump-clone (this is the part where you insert a name). And the only way to avoid that is for Democrats to win elections. It doesn’t matter whether a Republican candidate is a full-throated Trump clone or a fence-sitting enabler. We need our conservative Republican Party to be reborn around old, healthy, honest and honorable principles (no matter how wrong-headed).
Democratic candidates and liberal people need to use blunt, clearly understood language to label behaviors popularized by Trump. A lie is a lie and one who tells one is a liar.
Racism, sexism and avoidance of issues by diversion are real things that we are smart enough to understand. Name it, call it what it is and then run on it or run with it, but not from it. Then name it again. This is our time to take action to avoid ever finding ourselves in such a mess again. It’s on us.
Dan and Mary Fisher
Eau Claire
Youth mostly not effected by COVID-19
What exactly is the goal for vaccinating school-age children against COVID-19?
According to CDC data, children age 0-16 make up effectively 0% of deaths from COVID-19. In Wisconsin, DHS data backs that finding. So, we could vaccinate all 1.3 million or so Wisconsin kids, and not a single life in the 0-15 age range will have been saved.
Kids seem to do reasonably well with the disease on the whole, and while they can pass the virus to adults, they don’t seem to do so very efficiently. COVID-19 has been around for 19 months. In the 2019-20 flu season, about six months long, just as many Wisconsin children died of the flu.
Is the strategy to prepare us for school shutdowns, mandatory masking, quarantining and vaccines every year at flu season time? That would mean two-thirds of the school year masked up, quarantining and going virtual.
Or is the strategy to get all the COVID vaccines for kids administered simply because the federal government has purchased 65 million pediatric doses?
Getting schools back to “normal” could be accomplished by simply ending quarantines, shutdowns, contact tracing and proscribed isolation times. If your child is sick, keep him/her home. When they feel better, and fever is gone, send them back. We don’t test kids for particular viruses when they come down with colds or bronchitis, because they nearly all recover without a deadly consequence. This is not measles or polio. Having a vaccine available and “free” does not necessarily mean that its administration to everyone of all ages, merely because it is FDA “authorized,” is good public health policy.
Dr. David Usher
Eau Claire
GOP efforts warrant removal from office
“The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.” W. B. Yeats’ apocalyptic view may describe current U.S. politics. Consider:
• Senate Republicans obstruct governance using the filibuster for almost every bill presented.
• Republicans enacted laws in states they control to overturn election results when the results don’t confirm their partisan views.
• Over 100 Republican congressmen voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won by over seven million votes.
• Republicans voted to threaten the full faith and credit of the U.S. in dealing with the debt ceiling.
• Republicans deny the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters who caused death and desecration at the Capitol; Sen. Ron Johnson characterized the rioters as “tourists.”
• Republicans support those who stonewall the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection by refusing to honor subpoenas: all House Democrats and only nine Republicans voted to refer Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for subpoena refusal, thus upholding the rule of law.
• Republicans spurn science and public health in nurturing the spread of the pandemic by supporting those who refuse to wear masks and obtain vaccinations.
• Republicans support white supremacy advocates, use voter suppression and gerrymandering laws to ensure unfair election advantage while undermining representation for minorities. Further, their embrace of school curricula which denies teaching diversity, racial equality and a history of enslavement undermines our Constitution and Founders’ tenets.
• Republican actions violate their oaths to uphold the Constitution and protect the citizens of the U.S., especially regarding the Texas abortion law and contrived appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court.
These Republican actions are overt attacks on the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law and democracy itself, and are reason enough to oust them from office.
J.T. Downen
Eau Claire
Standardize sentences for all criminals
Prof. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, if you do the crime you do the time regardless of your race: that’s justice.
All criminals should receive the same sentences, which should be mandatory and not reduced because of race. The laws should be exact and not left to the discretion of judges. If you believe drugs should be legal, run for office and change the law.
I believe drugs, drug use and drug dealers are ruining our country. Felons in possession of guns should also receive a mandatory sentence with no bail or parole.
You must support the idea that certain races commit more crimes and therefore those people should be excused from punishment. Good luck on that thought.
James Bilot
Eau Claire
Do cargo ships carry more than cargo?
Americans can only speculate how many “Made in America” jobs are on those cargo ships coming from foreign countries off the coast of California right now.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls