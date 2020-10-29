Efforts of school personnel lauded
I am writing in support of the administration, staff and support staff in the Eau Claire school district. Also, in response to the editorial in the Leader-Telegram on Oct. 22. I was disappointed that criticism was directed at administration and staff with no apparent contact with either group for input.
Staff did not have “all summer” to prepare. Significant changes happened the week school began (i.e. many parents choosing online learning). Staff were switched to online teaching the first week of school. Several principals were also reassigned — some covering two schools.
This has been a difficult and stressful time for parents and staff. Everyone is doing their best under unprecedented circumstances.
Staff need our support as they put in many extra hours to develop both online and in-person content, as well as keeping our children safe while possibly exposing themselves to COVID-19. Imagine keeping a class of first-graders socially distanced, with masks on for a day, and eating lunch at their desks.
Our staff needs a huge thank-you and a bonus, not criticism. A review of articles from earlier in September would have been informative for the editor.
Marlene Arntson
Eau Claire
Writer misses mark on protective gear
“Wear a mask; don’t wear a mask. It doesn’t really matter. ... God, not man, is in control.” Someone stated that in a previous Voice of the People.
The idea seems plausible. God is in charge. So, walk in front of a train; don’t walk in front of a train. God is in charge?
As a pastor, I and people of theology and science see it differently. God is in charge, but God provides each of us with great gifts of life including a brain. God also gives us free will to make wise choices in life and pass them to our children. God does not send viruses nor does God interfere in our small world of diseases. Actually, we often bring viruses on ourselves because of our actions that stress out animals and the environment.
The bizarre thing about this virus is that you may be positive for COVID-19 and never get a single symptom. Or you may suffer horribly, be on a ventilator and die. It is random. It is potentially deadly. Not wearing a mask may make you one who inadvertently gives the virus to a loved one or a loving stranger. It is playing Russian roulette.
Yes, you have the right not to wear a mask, but you do not have the right to infect and potentially kill another human. Your right is superseded by your loving responsibility as a good citizen for the common good.
Know that God cares for us, but God does not control us. God wants us to care for one another. Please wear a mask for yourself, but more so, for those in your life who make life worth living. God is in charge, but God gives us tools to help others in this world. A mask may indeed save someone’s life.
Sandee Kosmo
Eau Claire
Forensic audit of county unneeded
Eau Claire County supervisors Jerry Wilkie, Steve Chilson and Mark Beckfield have made unsubstantiated criminal charges against Eau Claire County Department of Human Services Director Diane Cable and DHS staff.
Because they realized they probably could not get the required two-thirds County Board vote authorizing dollars for a DHS forensic (criminal) audit, they made a backroom deal with Sheriff Ron Cramer.
Cramer offered his employee overtime budget to provide $100,000 for the forensic audit. The County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee voted 3-2 against this fund transfer proposal. However, the committee vote is advisory only, since Cramer has constitutional authority to conduct any criminal investigation that he chooses.
Since the $100,000 is taxpayer dollars, what is the justification for this expenditure? Chilson said in the Leader-Telegram: “The old adage is ‘where there’s smoke there’s fire’ and there’s a whole lot of smoke here.” Beckfield and Chilson took their crusade to the Leader-Telegram and as a result have achieved LT editorial support for the DHS criminal investigation.
The Leader-Telegram editorial on Sept. 30 justifies the $100,000 expenditure this way: “Several supervisors say there is no known wrong-doing beyond the criminal case (theft of gift cards). That is true, but we would caution against conflating an absence of evidence with evidence of absence.” Say what?
So, it’s OK to spend $100,000 to find evidence and if there is no wrong-doing the “black cloud” (which Wilkie, Chilson and Beckfield created) will be removed. Hardly. A very competent, caring DHS director’s name has been tarnished along with her hardworking heroic staff. Not to mention the reputation of the Eau Claire County Board, which in the past has governed following the rules, debating issues in public and accepting majority rule.
Eleanor Wolf
Eau Claire
Proper positioning of face masks key
When I am out in a public setting, I am so pleased to see the majority of the people in the Eau Claire area are wearing their face masks.
It is such a simple thing to do in order to protect one another; however, masks need to cover both the mouth and the nose. Our medical personnel have to wear theirs properly; surely we can do the same by making certain our mouth and nose are both covered.
Judy Anderson
Eau Claire