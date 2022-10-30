Barnes lauded
Polls show a close race between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson for the Senate seat in Wisconsin. I’m wondering if voters are aware of the differences between the two:
Johnson is a multi-millionaire (former plastics manufacturer) and as such shows little empathy for folks scraping by on Social Security. In fact, Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security. He has repeatedly downplayed the armed insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Moreover, he voted against measures that would have helped expand broadband in rural Wisconsin.
Barnes had a modest upbringing, son of a public school teacher and a United Auto Workers member. His life experience is not that of the very wealthy. His focuses are returning manufacturing to the state, protecting union jobs and helping small farmers. He supports a tax cut for the middle class. Despite Johnson’s deep-pocket campaign purporting Barnes ad nauseam to be soft on crime, Barnes does not support defunding the police.
It seems to me to be an easy choice.
Alvina Stainer
River Falls
GOP’s flaws
Republican Derrick Van Orden was fined and placed on probation by the Iowa District Court of Linn County for having a loaded handgun in his onboard bag at the security screening checkpoint at the Cedar Rapids Municipal Airport, Iowa, on Aug. 27, 2021, according to court records. He was also fined by the Transportation Security Administration for the offense.
Van Orden is on probation with this Iowa court for this offense until Dec. 27. Every citizen of the United States that travels by commercial airlines is well aware, or should be aware, of the criminal offense committed by Van Orden. In addition, Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, incited an attempted insurrection against the United States, in which several people were directly or indirectly killed, and for which Trump refuses to accept responsibility for his seditious actions. Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos, a Republican, likely at the behest of Trump, donated more than a million of Wisconsin taxpayers’ dollars to Republican Michael Gableman to investigate fictitious voter fraud in Wisconsin. This alleged voter fraud supposedly resulted in Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Unsurprisingly, no comprehensive voter fraud was found.
Oh yeah, Vos said this donation of a million-plus of Wisconsin taxpayers’ dollars to Gableman was legal. Republican Party candidates for public office and Republican Party public office holders regularly state that crime and criminal behavior are rampant in all of the states of the United States. Somehow this isn’t surprising, considering recent Republican Party members’ criminal contributions in Wisconsin and in the United States.
Ron Parejko
Eau Claire
Page endorsed
I have known Alison Page for over 20 years and am pleased to endorse her for the Wisconsin Assembly in District 93. Alison and I are graduates of the master’s program in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota. We both served as hospital administrators; Alison was CEO of the Baldwin Hospital (Western Wisconsin Health), and I was the CEO of the Hudson Hospital (Health Partners).
She is truly a remarkable leader with outstanding skills. She guided WW Health to a beautiful, progressive and innovative health campus. She has attracted a very capable staff of physicians, nurses and other well-trained health care professionals. WW Health has improved the access to care for many people and has developed a remarkable Birth Center.
Health care is not the only endeavor that has advanced under Alison’s leadership and talent. She was president of the River Falls School Board for many years. The Family Resource Center also benefited from her leadership, as did the University of Minnesota Alumni Association, where she served as president.
Page will make a great contribution to state government. I am confident that she will make wise choices for our state and district. Please vote for her on Nov. 8.
John W. Marnell
Hudson
Key issue missed
I recently received a call from a very nice woman who identified herself as calling for the Republican Party. She asked if I would answer a few questions, and I agreed.
She then asked which issue most concerns me, and she recited a list so long I had to ask her to repeat it before answering, “climate change.”
“Ah. ... um ... That’s not on the list,” she stammered.
“I noticed,” I responded.
She recorded my answer under “Other.”
Then she felt compelled to tell me she would buy an electric car, but the lack of adequate infrastructure doesn’t support her driving needs. I assured her I understood, as I’m in the same position. I added, however, that I don’t think many things we do as individuals — recycling, using cloth grocery bags, even driving electric cars — will ever solve this huge problem. We also need good public policies. I offered my opinion that political activity like she was doing might have more impact in the long run on things like infrastructure.
Except, of course, you’d have to do it on behalf of a political party that believes climate change is at least significant enough to include on their list of concerns.
Pat McKearn
New Auburn