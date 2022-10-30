Evers warrants our support
Tim Michels tells us in a gubernatorial TV campaign ad that he is an “outsider.” Let’s consider what that means.
Among Michels’ residences, according to Wisconsin Right Now, one is a $17 million mansion on Greenwich, Connecticut’s Long Island Sound. Another is an $8.7 million penthouse in Manhattan.
And his Wisconsin residence? Michels’ Wisconsin home, when he is here, is a $5 million house in Hartland. According to Urban Milwaukee, Michels tells us he has been there annually for at least 183 days, barely half a year, since 2013.
However, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Michels’ wife, Barbara, listed their New York address as her home when she made political donations in both 2016 and 2020. Their children attended private schools in the east, not Wisconsin. Nonetheless, Michels’ construction company, founded by his father, has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years for road-building contracts in Wisconsin.
Do we want a fundamentally absentee landlord for our next governor? Do we want as our next governor a wealthy businessman who has extracted millions from Wisconsinites? Do we want someone who, after long boasting he wouldn’t accept campaign donations of more than $500 from individuals, now wants contributions up to $20,000? Who can afford that, as a donor or a voter?
My choice is for a lifetime Wisconsinite who has already served us throughout his first career as an educator, from classroom teacher to superintendent of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and who continues to serve all Wisconsinites as our governor. We need to re-elect Gov. Tony Evers along with legislators who support him rather than obstruct him.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire
Page lauded in Assembly race
On Nov. 8 we all become bosses. We hire our representatives by voting for them. Every competent boss wants a good worker who has relevant experience for the job.
I’m voting for Alison Page to be my state representative in Assembly District 93. Health care is a big issue in our state. Alison started her career as an RN and worked her way up to become CEO of Western Wisconsin Health, a regional center for physical, mental and behavioral health care. As other hospitals in the region close their OB wards, WWH’s has expanded.
We need jobs that pay well in our area, and with Alison at the helm an additional 250 jobs were added at WWH. How many opportunities will we have to hire someone who was CEO of an organization with $50-$60 million dollars in annual revenue?
Education is the bedrock of a quality economy. Alison served as president of the River Falls school board for 15 years. The community enjoys a beautiful high school that is a result, in large part, of Alison’s energy and dedication. She knows what works and can discern what is a practical expenditure and what is a buzz word or fad.
Alison’s record puts her head and shoulders above her competition, who can boast of expertise in none of the above areas. Why would I not hire such a competent candidate? She gets my vote and I know will serve us well in Madison. Please vote for her, too.
Prescott Bergh
River Falls