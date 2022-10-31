Hakes lauded
Soon you will be voting for elected positions at the county, state and federal levels. I was asked by Travis Hakes several months ago to support him as a candidate for sheriff of Chippewa County.
As your former sheriff, I have had the great experience and pleasure to work with so many professionals and citizens of the county. While I don’t still live in Chippewa County, I have many connections to the county through family, friends, civic groups, and current and retired officers. I care about Chippewa County and want what is best for all of you.
Travis has experience as a patrol officer, firearms instructor, chief of police, business owner, real estate broker and volunteer. His endorsement by a former chief of police, deputy sheriff, village president and others shows he has proven himself. His knowledge of running a business and police department and dealing with a budget will serve him well as sheriff.
Believe me that when you first are sworn in as sheriff you are overwhelmed and start learning all of the different aspects of being a sheriff. You need to lead by example and earn respect, not demand it. Humility is a trait of a good leader and Travis has that. A leader treats others the same way they want to be treated. Travis will be that type of a leader. He will show the men and women of the sheriff’s department that they are not only heard but also appreciated.
In the time I have known Travis, I have seen his ability to listen and learn as well as build support and trust. Another sign of being a leader is someone who has given of themselves as Travis has.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your sheriff. It was truly a humbling experience.
Doug Ellis
Siren
Election concerns
I did not want to write this letter. As the election gets nearer to Nov. 8, I have a sinking feeling the electorate is on the verge of making a very serious mistake.
Elections matter; local elections hit right at home. Allow me to examine the Republican candidates and what they bring to the election table. Start with Derrick Van Orden. He states that he is a 26-year veteran. Seldom does he say exactly what his plans are other than term limits and prohibiting ex-legislators from becoming lobbyists when they retire from their elective position. Strictly a fairy tale.
Can you imagine a junior representative convincing the old guard they should just go home when their term is over? To me this shows complete ignorance of the way the system works.
Tim Michels states he is a veteran also. So am I. Being a veteran has never made me feel it makes me qualified for a government position. Both Tim and Derrick look upon politicians as evil and possibly worse. Strange that they both want to become one.
Tim says if he gets to Madison he will demolish ... What? Doesn’t say. But Tim will wage war on any programs that favor the unfortunate such as free and reduced school lunches. He plans to carry on the war on public schools started by Scott Walker.
Then there is Sen. Ron Johnson. How do the Republicans manage to find these guys? Recall Joe McCarthy, always an embarrassment to our state. Remember Bob Kasten? So drunk he became known as “Wrong Way Bob.” Driving wrong on one-way streets in D.C. Ron will advise you to gargle to defeat COVID. He ranks among the richest 10 senators. He’s a politician writ large.
Think about your vote. Do you really want these guys?
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls