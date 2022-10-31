Editor’s note: Today is the last day we will run election-related letters to the editor until after Nov. 8. Ending such letters a week before elections has been a longtime Leader-Telegram policy. For more letters for which we didn’t have space in the print edition, visit leadertelegram.com.
More than lip service needed
The fear-mongering political ads on TV try to persuade us that Wisconsin Democrats are soft on crime and don’t support our local police. In fact, the historical track record in Madison belies this perception.
Under the Tony Evers administrative fiscal leadership, Wisconsin now has a record revenue surplus and the Democrats have consistently tried to return more of this money to local communities in the form of shared revenue to support the hiring, training and equipping our local police, firefighters, first responders and schools.
Rather than approving this funding, the state Republican leadership in the Legislature has refused to even consider such proposals and would rather provide tax breaks to their large corporate donors than fund our local law-enforcement agencies.
Putting out a yard sign saying you “Support Your Local Police” or “Protect the Thin Blue Line” without providing the resources that allows these public servants to safely do their jobs with adequate personnel and material support is nothing but false, feel-good rhetoric.
Vote the Democratic ticket and fund our local infrastructure and needed services to keep our community safe, healthy and prosperous.
Tom Wilson
Eau Claire
Evers lauded on education
Who do we want making education decisions for our youth? A relative newcomer to politics who wonders why we are “throwing so much money at education” and supports expanding school choice (which means taking funding from our public schools), or a career educator who has served the public for years as a teacher, a superintendent in public schools, and a former Wisconsin state superintendent?
A front-page article in this newspaper on Oct. 25 highlighted “Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for children across U.S.” According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, math test scores are down across the U.S. Reading scores dropped the most. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores.
School choice does not mean all students will have access to private schools, which are touted to improve education. Indeed, test scores of student success is impacted by factors beyond the teacher and the school attended. Family stability and income, homelessness, adequate access to nutritional food, and racial equity all impact a youth’s success. Under the Republican administration of Scott Walker, we saw the greatest cuts to education funding, including to the UW System which trains our future teachers. During the pandemic, limited access to reliable quiet spaces, to the Web and to computers, as well as limited access to help from teachers, broadened the disparity.
Gov. Tony Evers’ grant to increase fiber optics access meant that for the first time my household has high-speed internet access — and we live just two miles outside of the Menomonie city limits.
Cynthia Welch
Menomonie
Climate change key concern
Television ads promise electing the right individuals can solve escalating food, water and gas prices, as well as immigration problems. These are illusionary promises due to a warming climate and the war in Ukraine.
The devastating effect of drought and heat in the southwest provides a clear example. Water supplies, fruit and vegetable production and even California wine production are in jeopardy. Global droughts, hurricanes and flooding have left a devastated, hungry world in worse shape.
Is there no possibility of fixing the climate, and should we simply drill for more U.S. oil and gas as Sen. Ron Johnson has argued? It will be of little solace in the future if you pay $2.50/gallon at the pump, then go inside and pay $10 for a safe gallon of water and $50 for a cheap bottle of wine.
If we ignore action on climate, initiatives to cure issues such as the economy, immigration and even health will not matter. Our children deserve better than a snail’s pace transition to clean energy. When you vote, please listen to Jiminy Cricket (your conscience) and realize action on climate is not a low priority issue but should be a qualifying standard for all candidates.
Steven Reusser
Eau Claire
Political ads often appalling
So, here we go again. In a few days, we will be going to the polls to vote. But for whom?
According to the onslaught of political attack ads, we must choose from a list of corrupt, bottom-feeding, all-time degenerates. Lies, half-truths, innuendos and out-of-context quotations serve as the grist for these ads’ recipes.
And, what do these shrieking ads teach us? They tell us that it is preferable to replace positive plans and proposals with anger, bigotry and unbridled hatred.
Yes, politicians, I know why you employ this soulless technique. It gets votes. But consider the carnage it leaves in its wake. You get the votes, but we inherit the ugly divisiveness it spawns.
Is this really the image we want to display to our neighbors here and around the world? To you candidates and your attack ad writers from both parties: Shame on you. As Joe Welch said during the Joe McCarthy hearings, “Have you no sense of decency?” You are an embarrassment to all of us who treasure civility, empathy and a healthy exchange of opinions.
Revisit the definition of democracy.
Warren Hermodson
Eau Claire
Johnson's record 'dismal'
A Republican friend recently asked if Sen. Ron Johnson could count on my vote in November. It caused me to think about Johnson's time in office.
When the pandemic threatened everyone's lives and livelihoods, Johnson minimized its impact, comparing it to the flu. He opposed most safety measures while promoting quack remedies.
Johnson celebrated the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and supports politicians controlling personal life-altering, reproductive family decisions. Johnson withheld aid to Ukraine on the eve of Russia's invasion for purely political reasons. He is a climate change denier. Despite increased floods, droughts, wildfires, intensified storms and scientific evidence, Johnson continues to promote more drilling, pipelines and continued dependence on fossil fuels ruining our environment.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Johnson tried to cancel out millions of Wisconsin voters by delivering a slate of fake delegates to Vice President Mike Pence. Later, armed insurgents desecrated our Capitol, injuring and killing Capitol Police while attempting to stop the orderly transfer of power. Johnson referred to these individuals as being like tourists. Johnson claims to support local police, but local police are funded primarily by local and state governments, not the Senate.
Johnson has worked tirelessly to ensure anyone 18 or older can stockpile automatic weapons and high-capacity ammunition, which are often used to harm or kill children, citizens and police. He voted against the infrastructure bill and bills to extend health benefits to surviving 9/11 first responders. He opposed Medicare's right to negotiate drug prices and thinks Medicare and Social Security should be subject to annual budget cuts.
To my Republican, Democratic and independent friends, Johnson's record is dismal. Wisconsin deserves better. I will be voting for democracy, a person's right to make their own health care decisions and candidates who are working to save our planet.
Bruce Barker
Eau Claire
Climate can't be ignored
Asked about global warming, Sen. Ron Johnson replied that “there has always been climate change.” Tim Michels answered likewise: “The temperature has always fluctuated."
Like echoes, both replies dismiss climate change as simply "change" and, with misleading misdirection, confuse weather and climate. To clarify: Weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, whereas climate is the long-term average of daily weather. Different time frames.
Global climate behaves predictably, driven by variations in the Earth's orbit (Milankovitch cycles). As these cycles go, the Earth is currently in a cooling phase. Except that, due to the burning of fossil carbon, we find ourselves rapidly warming instead. So rapidly, that for as long as humans have existed there has never been climate change like this. Someone should tell Ron.
When Ice Age "Boston" was beneath a glacier, the Earth's average surface temperature was about 11 degrees Celsius. Now, it is 15 degrees C (60 degrees F.). Only four degrees warmer, but what a difference. A drop of only one degree sent us into the Little Ice Age. The Goldilocks range is a narrow range, akin to human body temperature, where one degree of warming is considered a mild fever, and change, as little as 3 degrees C in either direction, overwhelms thermoregulation and can be fatal.
Since 1900 the Earth has warmed one degree Celsius — most of that in the last 40 years. We are seeing the consequences. Two further degrees of warming will likely overwhelm all buffering capacity and lead to runaway global desertification, the equivalent of hyperthermia for us.
Politics based on emotion rather than on reason is theater, and politicians who with glib distain pretend that climate change is "nothing" are con men. We need leaders to reduce the fever.
John Ferry
Menomonie
Questions that need answers
Pat Michels is president of the Michels Corporation. Paul Michels is president of Michels Construction. Kevin and Tim are vice presidents of the Michels Corporation.
How do the brothers feel about Tim taking all the credit for their success?
Since Tim is spending so much personal money in his bid to be elected, how is he going to make it up and replace all that money?
Derrick Van Orden shamelessly used the death of military members and even his own grandchildren to try to gain votes. He was part of an insurrection against the United States.
Why does he think these are good things to do?
Does Sen. Ron Johnson have you scared of the mean old black man and the nonwhite criminals in his commercials yet?
Why are the political ads for the R.I.N.O.s nothing but scare tactics and lacking in substance?
Feel free to get informed. Ignorance is voluntary.
Arthur Butcher
Eau Claire
Vote for planet, not party
Science is not political. Unfortunately, we do not think with a scientific brain. Studies in sociology, psychology and evolutionary social biology all say the human mind thinks in terms of tribe. We are tribal in origin. We vote tribally.
Republicans have been criticizing scientists and science-based research for several years now. I first noticed this after reading the March 2015 article in National Geographic Magazine titled, “The War on Science.” Since then, most science publications have intensified their criticism of the Republican Party, which is the only political party in the world to not recognize climate change as being man made.
Today, 99% of all climate scientist, all national academies of science, and every prestigious science organization on Earth is telling us it is time to act. The first steps to heal the Earth’s climate have been taken.
Today the scientists' warnings to change our ways and defend the planet have been proven correct. In fact, the rate of climate disasters happening are at a rate and an intensity that leave scientists shocked.
This year, on their third try, Democrats passed climate legislation. More will be needed to build a clean energy future and tame the climate, but the Inflation Reduction Act is a good start. It is essential we do not lose what we have worked toward.
Climate scientists and activists do not vote for Democrats because they have an allegiance to a party. They vote for Democrats because they've listened and acted. Republican politicians have ignored the science and even attacked scientists.
If your allegiance is to evidence-based decision making, science, our country, our kids, and our planet, I encourage you to vote for science, vote for Democrats.
Jeff Thielen
Eau Claire
Goodbye Social Security, Medicare
Social Security and Medicare are under attack by Sen. Ron Johnson.
Johnson describes Social Security as a "Ponzi Scheme." Social Security Works reports that he Johnson believes "Social Security and Medicare should be turned into discretionary spending programs, which would require Congress to pass a bill each year to fund them, likely leading to massive cuts in the programs." AARP reports: "GOP lawmakers in Washington, D.C., want to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block."
Senior citizens spent lifetimes paying into Social Security, as retirement insurance, and depend upon it.
Personally, Johnson does not need Social Security, or Medicare. He doubled his wealth during 12 years in Congress to $48 million, partly as a result of 2017 tax breaks he promoted for upper-income earners, while middle-class taxes went up.
Numerous GOP leaders want to defund Social Security and Medicare. Johnson's opponent, Mandela Barnes, supports Social Security and Medicare. He wants to see benefits increased.
Lenore Mercer
Menomonie
Let's not bring back Dems' policies
The past is the best predictor of future performance. I was taught this in a manager training course on selective interviewing.
Mandela Barnes and Brad Pfaff are vying to become congressional Democrats. As almost all such Democrats, they will vote as robots for the Biden agenda. An agenda that gave us high gas and food and other prices. An agenda that opened our borders to deadly fentanyl, among other problems. An agenda that gave us a chaotic foreign policy.
Sen. Ron Johnson is a business man who will always seek practical solutions. He is also actively investigating the Biden family which makes him a primary target for smears. Derrick Van Orden is a veteran and patriot who will also seek practical solutions.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul failed to protect the people of Kenosha and Waukesha. They backed a disaster of a DA in Milwaukee, John Chisholm, who turned loose the Waukesha parade killer.
Evers also failed to put Wisconsin back to work. The hospitality industry was desperate for workers in the summer of 2021, but Evers continued to back Biden’s inflationary money-for-nothing policy. Don’t expect anything better from either of them.
Tim Michels is a successful company leader who will deliver cost-effective government that best serves his customers, the people of Wisconsin.
Dave McCall
Chippewa Falls
Easy choices on Election Day
The people of Wisconsin have a choice this Nov. 8.
We can vote for investing in our schools or continue to cut state funding to special education; we can vote to let our children understand our history or we can vote to ban 850 words are deemed "too woke;" we can make our democracy more easily accessible to all American citizens or we can vote to curtail people's right to vote in the name the "Big Lie;" we can continue to support seniors and people with disabilities through Social Security and Medicare or we can vote to cut them in the name of "trickle down economics;" we can vote for a woman's right to choose what they do with their bodies or we can support a law from 1849 with no exceptions; we can vote to build new roads, rural internet and new jobs or we can sit on a $4.3 billion surplus and give $741 to each citizen; we can vote to raise the minimum wage so that ordinary Wisconsinites can afford to pay rent or we can vote to keep minimum wage at $7.25 so corporations can make more money for their shareholders and not their workers; we can vote to include all human beings as children of God no matter the color of their skin or whom they choose to love or we can vote for "Christian Nationalism" that only allows for white Christian males to participate; but most importantly we can vote for the truth or we can vote for a party that continues to believe, without proof, that our last election was stolen.
Our state will suffer irrevocable harm and damage if we vote for the latter. Seems pretty simple to me if we are truly good people of Wisconsin.
Peter Caraher
Eau Claire