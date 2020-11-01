Federal stimulus policies often make little sense
You’ve got to be kidding, right?
Just when I think things can’t get any worse, another statement is made that makes no sense at all.
Now I read that a judge in California rules that people that are incarcerated should receive a $1,200 stimulus check. Why on Earth should they? We might as well give them medals for breaking the law. They don’t deserve one red cent.
I bet those lowlifes are having a good laugh over this one. I guess we can commit a crime and break the law and don’t have to pay. Didn’t know we could rape, steal, rob or murder someone and get awarded for it.
Sue Gullikson
Eau Claire