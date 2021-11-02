Time for a change in White House
On July 30, during a televised Wildfire Briefing with Governors, one of President Joe Biden’s staffers walks to his table and slides a note to him reportedly saying “There is something on your chin.” Joe wipes the item off with his hand, looks at it, then puts whatever it was in his mouth.
On Aug. 11, upon returning to the White House from one of his many weekly trips to Delaware, he walked up the sidewalk leading to the entrance with one Secret Service agent ahead of him and one behind. The lead agent pauses and points Joe to turn right and follow the walkway. Biden instead continues straight ahead across the lawn, then takes a right and briefly disappears by some bushes.
You probably have not seen these videos of Joe’s continuing bizarre behavior if you rely solely on the MMC (Mainstream Media Cartel). But these videos and dozens more are easily accessed online. Scary indeed and getting scarier by the week.
On the rare occasion when Biden does appear at a podium to read from the note cards in his pocket or from his ever-present teleprompter, his handlers whisk him away quickly without taking any questions; much like they did during the 2020 campaign. The more we see of Joe’s cognitive difficulties the better we understand their alarm and apprehension of what he might do or say.
Given the first nine months of his massive economic, military and border security blunders, the time has already come for him to resign or be removed from office. But which is scarier, Joe fulfilling his full term or having that other empty suit become the leader of the free world?
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
System should treat all equally
The author of a recent letter agrees with Prof. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton more than he realizes. He writes, “if you do the crime, you do the time, regardless of your race: that’s justice.”
He’s right, and that’s the essence of what racial justice advocates want. We want people of all races treated equally. I know why there’s confusion: there’s a stereotype that racial justice advocates want special treatment for people of color. In reality, we want to end the special treatment of whites.
Some years ago, the chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Patience Roggensack, commissioned a study to investigate if convicted felons in Wisconsin were treated differently on account of their race. The researchers examined every felony conviction in Wisconsin between 2009 and 2018, and they found that male, white convicted felons were 21% less likely to be sentenced to prison than male convicted felons who were American Indian, Black and Hispanic. There were no racial differences among females.
In other words, white men who commit crimes are not as likely to “do the time;” instead, they given more lenient penalties, like probation or fines. The analysis controlled for a host of factors that might otherwise explain the difference, like the person’s criminal history, the severity of the felony and whether or not the case went to trial. If you would like to read the report yourself, it is here: tinyurl.com/23ehrtp8.
All racial justice advocates want is for the criminal justice system to treat people of color like it treats white people. If whites are granted leniency, so should people of color. If not, then even white people who commit crimes should do the time.
Peter Hart-Brinson
Eau Claire