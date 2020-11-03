Development too much for residential area
The city of Altoona proposes to build a commercial-grade, 36-unit, two-story condo complex on busy Lake Road in a single-family residential neighborhood.
None of the citizens in the surrounding neighborhood received any notice and we’re completely taken by surprise; the city countered that it is not required to give notice unless homeowners are within 200 feet. Whether legal or no, it is common courtesy, common sense, and simply good governance to give notice.
Seven pages of petitions, countless emails and letters were delivered to city leaders in opposition to the complex. The surrounding community is unanimous in its opposition. Eighteen of the condos will butt up directly onto the bike path. There is no green space or lawns for the children in the complex.
Lake Road traffic is already burdened with additional traffic from the OakLeaf and dental complexes and does not need this additional strain. A commercial-grade condo complex is inappropriate and incongruous in a single-family neighborhood. Every green plot of land does not need to be a tax collection site for the city. Citizens deserve a say in their community. Altoona: Listen to your citizens.
Carolyn Carlson
Altoona