Tax dollars wasted on investigation
MSNBC has highlighted, in great detail, the sham “audit” that our local Senate Republicans have been funding using our tax dollars. At present, they’ve already spent more than $650,000 for this nonsense, and more importantly ignoring the truth: there was no “sham” or “steal” during the November 2020 nationwide presidential election.
Leading this cause on behalf of Donald J. Trump and “MAGA Repubs” around the country, they are trying to frighten people here in Wisconsin so that we won’t turn out for the next federal/state elections in 2022. One of these “leaders” includes our own neighbor, state Sen. Kathy Bernier, for no real purpose other than trying to engage the MAGA voters here in Wisconsin while scaring our neighbors into not voting at all.
Our state attorney general has been doing his job: investigating an imposter who pretends to be an “expert” on electoral shenanigans, alongside a mysterious woman who refuses even to state her last name while attempting to send out subpoenas to legitimate members of our state government for — what? “Fear and loathing” like our old friend, Hunter Thompson of Rolling Stone, who went after President Richard Nixon back in the 1970s (sorry youngsters, that’s way before your time) to encourage him to resign quietly during the whole Watergate mess. In this case, it actually worked.
It seems to me that Bernier has some explaining to do before spending any more of our state tax dollars, and if necessary come next year, a certain former Republican who helped Ron Johnson get his first term in the U.S. Senate back in 2010 will decide whether our “MAGA Trump” V-P of the current state Senate needs to be replaced while our democracy still stands strong. Enough.
William Corse
Town of Pleasant Valley
Many had roles in Afghanistan ‘game’
The World Series recently ended; sadly, our Brewers were ousted in an away game.
Another much longer “away game” just ended, too: 20 years in Afghanistan, with derision heaped on President Joe Biden ... the “loser” ... for the chaotic, rushed withdrawal.
How long, in baseball terms? Divide the war into innings and each “out” is about nine months. President George W. Bush threw the first pitch in October 2001; during his roughly 3 1/3 innings on the mound, 571 Americans died there. Barack Obama came on in the fourth for 3 2/3 innings, losing 1,710 until Donald Trump relieved him in the eighth, losing 60 Americans in his 1 2/3 innings.
In the National League, the pitcher also bats, so with two out in the top of the ninth, Joe Biden came to the plate for the last out, losing 13 Americans during his brief 1/3 inning.
The seeming early Bush successes had slumped into endless bloopers, errors and miscues against a determined and tireless home team. Last-in-from-the-bullpen Biden was already left insurmountably outscored and fatefully hobbled when the previous pitcher unilaterally declared a May 31 forfeiture with no attempt at extra innings.
Ray Kondrasuk
Eau Claire